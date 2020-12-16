Shopping in Copenhagen
Collected by Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
Østergade 61, 2, 1100 København, Denmark
There are two reasons to pop into the two-story showroom Hay House. The first, and most important, is that this is one of the best places to see what’s new and interesting in contemporary Danish design. The store is filled with cool,...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Bredgade 3, 1260 København, Denmark
This elegant store close to Kongens Nytorv and the bustling waterside bars of Nyhavn showcases two floors of classic 20th-century Danish design. Even if you’re not shopping for a new Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair or a Hans Wegner Wishbone Chair,...
Kronprinsensgade 11, 1114 København, Denmark
Every city needs a stand-out confectionery store, and in Copenhagen that role is filled by Summerbird. Locals love the delicious organic chocolates and candied almonds, and flødeboller—chocolate shells that encase super-soft marshmallow—are the...
Pilestræde 30, 1112 København, Denmark
Danes set good tables, but amazing linens precede the silverware and china. Georg Jensen Damask sells beautiful tablecloths, runners, and more (their dish cloths are terrific), created by designers such as Arne Jacobsen. Founded in 1756, this...
Ny Østergade 4, 1101 København, Denmark
Ole Lynggaard founded the jewelry company that bears his name in 1963, and it’s still a family firm to this day. Lynggaard’s daughter, Charlotte, is a goldsmith and designer who has become something of a Danish style icon. Collections often draw...
