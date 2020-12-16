Shopping in Auckland
Collected by Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert
35 High St, Auckland CBD, CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Hmmm, what to buy when you want a New Zealand souvenir that's not a tacky plastic tiki or kiwi-shaped ashtray? That’s when you head to Pauanesia (pron. Pah-wah-nesia). Named after the Maori word for abalone, this High St. Auckland store has unique...
19 High Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Unity is what all bookstores should be: a good collection of global newspapers by the door, a room stacked to the gills with curated books and magazines, and an extremely well-read staff. Three people is a crowd here; 30 is a very civilized riot....
253-261 Queen St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Auckland's oldest department store was started in 1880 as a drapery and hat shop by a Miss Caughey, who quickly expanded on her success with her brother and her husband (Mr. Smith). The quality of their goods and service has made this a city...
20 High St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The unpredictable weather and abundance of sheep means that merino wool is a staple of New Zealand textiles—and Untouched World makes theirs locally to the highest and fairest standards. The shop carries a range of luxurious, stylish and unfussy...
71 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Located in the cool Ponsonby neighborhood, this design shop specializes in interesting and thoughtful gifts with a focus on New Zealand-made objects. There's an inspiring collection of wall art, ceramics and handmade jewelry, and even those weary...
136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Eight restaurants, 6 produce sellers, 5 retail stores, and 1 cooking school. When Ponsonby Central was first mooted no one really knew how successful it would become, a de facto melting pot and one place where everyone can agree on for a bite...
