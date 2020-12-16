Shopping in Athens
Collected by Rachel Howard, AFAR Local Expert
In an arcade beside the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, this is a one-stop shop for high-quality handicrafts. In addition to three floors of ceramics, embroidery, woodcarving, and antique prints, you'll find a quaint and quiet ouzeri, from which the...
The Melissinos family has been hand-crafting leather shoes since the 1920s. Their unisex sandals are named after famous fans who wore them (John Lennon, Jeremy Irons, Jackie O), and a few who didn’t (Aristotle, Caesar, Cleopatra). These cult...
The chichi Kolonaki neighborhood brims with designer boutiques. This tiny womenswear store stocks a handful of the hippest Greek designers, including fringed leather bags by Callista, Valia Gabriel’s effortlessly chic sandals, and colorful...
Packed to the rafters with over 2,000 delicacies sourced from small producers all over Greece, this delicatessen is a treasure trove of fine foods. Try the orange flower honey, caper leaves, Greek truffles, saffron and bottarga. The passionate and...
This five-story beauty emporium and spa stocks Apivita’s chemical-free cosmetics made with honey, royal jelly and bee pollen. You can create your own personalized beauty products with a pharmacist and aromatherapist. At the cozy, top-floor...
Plaka's souvenir shops are a tired collection of Greek clichés, mostly made in China. This modern design store breaks the mold. All the witty and wonderful creations are made in Greece: wooden sunglasses, winged jelly sandals, evil-eye tote bags...
