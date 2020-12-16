Shopping in Amsterdam
Collected by Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert
For ultrachic shopping, look beyond Amsterdam’s city center to Beethovenstraat. Here, you’ll find Dutch designer PAUW and the English Hatter, which is a posh spot for men’s fashion. You’ll also find a collection of perfume shops, chocolatiers and...
If you’re into modern styles, skip the antiques of the Spiegelkwartier or boutiques of de Jordaan. Instead, catch the tram to KSNM Island in the Eastern Docklands, which is becoming revitalized into dockyard-chic neighborhoods. While there, you...
The Jordaan area, with narrow lanes and tree-lined canals, is not only beautiful and enjoyable to explore—it’s also a place where you can find treasures among the myriad specialty shops and galleries. Start from one of the main streets like...
Shoppers who prefer curios to Chanel should take time to explore the Spiegelkwartier, which is the hub of art and antiques in the city. Dozens of shops stock an eclectic mix of items, from furniture to pottery. At Archea Ancient Art, you’ll even...
At the northern end of the Jordaan district, Haarlemmerstraat and Haarlemmerdijk are popular shopping strips for people looking beyond international brands. You’ll find more than 200 shops selling everything from high fashion to jewelry and...
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
