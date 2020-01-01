Shopping
Shop No 8, Gokul Regency, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, Mumbai - 400101, New Saibaba Nagar, Hemu Colony, Bhagat Colony, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400101, India
Drashta, the boutique of Mumbai-based fashion designer Drashta Sarvaiya, sells silk brocade skirts, brightly printed dresses, and beaded accessories, such as wrap belts made with semi-precious stones.
No. 34號, Section 1, Dihua St, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
The new ArtYard now has two locations on historic Dihua Street. Its shops specialize in items made by Taipei designers, such as silkscreened home textiles by In Blooom and indigo-glazed ceramics from Hakka Blue. The Leaf Eggs canister (shown) was...
A short walk from Daikanyama Station is one of the metropolis's iconic bookstores, Tsutaya at T-Site. Designed by Klein Dytham Architecture, the Tsutaya bookstore is celebrated not only for the beauty of its three buildings but also for the...
Milagiriya, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Artist Barbara Sansoni launched the brand Barefoot 40 years ago to showcase the island's master textile weavers. Stop by the Galle Road store (it's also a gallery and café) to browse colorful sarongs, scarves, table linens, and shoes. 706 Galle...
7 Marrinup Dr, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
The Studio Gallery and Bistro, inspired by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, showcases the country’s rich arts and crafts culture. Many of the works draw inspiration from nature. Vessels from Pippin Drysdale’s “Tanami Mapping”...
3729 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40207, USA
Find gifts, modern furniture, home goods, and jewelry at local interior designer Andie Frisbee’s boutique. Patrons can purchase pillows stitched from recyclable materials and order custom Cale & Cole jewelry, crafted in a studio down the street. ...
Largo do Chiado 20 23, 1200-108 Lisboa, Portugal
Founded nearly 200 years ago, Vista Alegre manufactures fine porcelain in its factory 155 miles north of Lisbon. Tour the facility to see how such pieces as the Trasso collection salad bowl are produced. Rua dos Alamos and Rua Augusto, Ilhavo,...
Okavango Delta, Botswana
Botswana’s most famous crafts are baskets woven from fan palm fibers. They are dyed with natural pigments: blue from fever-berry leaves, dark brown from magic guarri shrubs, and yellow from the roots of red star apple trees. Some baskets take a...
Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Rámová 1071/3, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Jakub Berdych’s “Raw Chandelier” (pictured) exemplifies the eclectic style of housewares and decorative objects at this shop. Both international designers and contemporary Czech artists are represented here. Ramova 3, 420/2-22-313-151. This...
#39 Street 240, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12207, Cambodia
Located near the Royal Palace, Street 240 offers some of the city’s best shopping. 1. ARTILLERY A cafe, gallery, and shop, Artillery sells clothing, textiles, and accessories from independent labels such as Push Pull Cambodia, above. The modern...
Mannerheimintie 4 2.krs, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
The concept store Skanno features two sprawling floors of funky, modern furniture from emerging and established designers. Mannerheimintie 6, 358/(0) 9-612-9440
Riviera di Chiaia, 287, 80122 Napoli NA, Italy
Tiemaker Maurizio Marinella was 10 years old when his grandfather Eugenio and father, Luigi, began teaching him the essentials of tailoring. Now he oversees the waterfront salon, founded in 1914, that has created ties for style-conscious customers...
14 Bacon St, Shoreditch, London E1 6LF, UK
Victorian, Edwardian, and period pieces from the 1920s through the 1950s are the specialty of this vintage shop off Brick Lane. We love their lace, and they always have a cool selection of gloves and hats. There is a cute café upstairs where bands...
Saiakang 2, 10146, Tallinn, 10146 Tallinn, Estonia
Kehrweider is a popular, local chain of coffee cafes with branches located throughout Tallinn. We happened upon the newest addition to the chain, Kehrwieder Röstikoda, in old town Tallinn. What initially drew us to the place was the sight of the...
