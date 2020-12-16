Where are you going?
Shop the Globe: Shanghai

This former fishing village became the “Paris of the East” thanks to outposts by traders from Europe and the United States. The glamorous Shanghai of the 1920s and 30s lives on in the skyscrapers of the Bund and the quiet tree-lined streets of some of the former concessions, but Shanghai's shops are also a window on the new China. Go to the favorite finds of Christy Campbell, a regular AFAR contributor, and you’ll leave the city with a new image in mind when you think of “Made in China.”
LuRu Home

Skip the terra cotta warrior knock-offs and take home something truly unique that not only embodies a traditional Chinese art form, but adds a noteworthy color pop to your sofa: a Nankeen pillow case. LuRu Home is the brainchild of Claire Russo...
Cool Docks

653 Waima Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
The Cool Docks is a restored grease factory sitting on the South Bund. Along with housing a number of restaurants and bars, the area is also used to host events, openings and shows and is home to the Eco Design Fair every April. Check out the link...
Spin Ceramics

1618号轻纺市场 Cao'an Rd, Jiading Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200333
Spin opened with a mission — to introduce young Chinese artists to the global market. This is most definitely not just another local pottery shop. The designs found on their shelves are a class unto their own, sought out by restaurants and...
LOLO LOVE VINTAGE

Xuhui, China
In the case of Lolo Love Vintage, charming might be an understatement. Far from Shanghai’s ultra-modern glitz among the trees of the former French Concession, you’ll find Lolo Love Vintage, a boutique celebrating times past. Hailed the “vintage...
InShop

Jing'an Temple, Jing'an, Shanghai, China, 200085
With a luxury-brand mall just above it, this underground labyrinth is a hidden gem in Shanghai’s over-saturated shopping scene. Although not well marked, look for the yellow InShop signs by the Line 7 Metro at Jing’An Temple entrances to discover...
