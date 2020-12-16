Shop the Globe: Shanghai

This former fishing village became the “Paris of the East” thanks to outposts by traders from Europe and the United States. The glamorous Shanghai of the 1920s and 30s lives on in the skyscrapers of the Bund and the quiet tree-lined streets of some of the former concessions, but Shanghai's shops are also a window on the new China. Go to the favorite finds of Christy Campbell, a regular AFAR contributor, and you’ll leave the city with a new image in mind when you think of “Made in China.”