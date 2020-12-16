Shop the globe: buenos aires
Collected by Afar Magazine
Argentina's style-obsessed capital is beloved for its specialty shops that excel in perfectly crafted tango shoes, jewelry, clothing, and even riding saddles.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Known for her quirky charm, Victoria Magrane makes wildly colorful necklaces with spikes, feathers, and tassels in a tiny rooftop atelier in Palermo. Her line sells out quickly in the United States, and a visit to her atelier is by appointment...
Arenales 1239, C1061AAK CABA, Argentina
Tucked away on the second floor of a courtyard building in the residential Recoleta neighborhood, the shoe store Comme Il Faut is a magnet for tango dancers. Customers provide their shoe sizes to cheerful saleswomen, and stacks of...
Rodríguez Peña 1967, C1021ABO CABA, Argentina
In Recoleta, the 11-room Hub Porteño hotel offers guests custom city experiences led by local experts. Young, connected fashion designers, such as Argentinian textile designer Martín Churba, lead shopping tours to the city's top ateliers and...
José María Freire 794, B1870 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Cotton tees pay tribute to such rockers as Joey Ramone or are emblazoned with sayings: NEVER LET ME DOWN, for one. The stylish men in your life will appreciate the modern button-down shirts in a variety of colors and patterns. For kids, go around...
Posadas 1387, C1011ABG CABA, Argentina
The historic leather goods company Rossi & Caruso is considered the Hermès of Argentina. Its Recoleta shop attracts horse enthusiasts and serious riders with its fine-quality saddles and horse-related gear. Non-equestrians visit for the...
El Salvador 4702, C1414BPL CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires style is distinct: a fearless mixing of patterns and fabrics that is both sexy and sporty. The brand Jazmin Chebar, with several boutiques throughout the city, manages to capture that spirit in its eclectic collections that might...
Armenia 1646, C1414DKJ CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires has an average of 101 days of rain per year, but Seco is a good reason to celebrate the bad weather. This little shop in the trendy Palermo Soho neighborhood sells bright, whimsical rain gear, from animal-print rubber boots to...
C1020ADU, Rodríguez Peña 1067, C1020ADU CABA, Argentina
Even if you chose not to stay at Hub Porteño, a dinner at its tiny restaurant, Tarquino, is worth a visit. Its up-and-coming 36-year-old chef, Dante Liporace, who studied in some of Spain’s finest restaurants, reinterprets classic Argentine...
