Shenzhen with Friends

In 1979, Shenzhen was just a tiny fishing village on the border with Hong Kong. Thirty years later, its a booming metropolis of ten million people. An explosive, dynamic city unlike any other, Shenzhen is a place to see the future being built before your eyes.
Beer aficionados now have a place to haunt: BionicBeer, Shenzhen's first-ever craft brewery. Complete with a laid-back, indie vibe, the taproom produces beers and non-alcoholic sodas with imported grains, hops, and yeast, paired with locally...
Xiangshan E St, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
Little Thing Shop is the shop of my dreams. It seems improbable that it should exist in Shenzhen, a city still unsure about its artists and designers. In the middle of the shop is a small house that contains an art gallery. The rest of the store...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
If Godzilla ever came to China it would be a lot like a visit to Miniature China. You can take great pictures of your friends and family stomping along the Great Wall or the Forbidden City. It is really amazing to see the level of detail in the...
5 Xiangshan E St, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
This place is popular with travelers at the nearby youth hostel, and it's easy to see why. Donkey Bar is more cafe than bar. The decor is a beautiful Tibetan theme, with Buddhas watching you serenely from every corner. You can borrow a book from...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
Someone once described modern architectural philosophy in China as, "Let's build it, just because we can." And that's how I found myself enjoying a drink on a perfect replica of a Spanish Galleon called the Santa Maria. The Galleon Restaurant &...
Coastal City, Wenxin 5th Rd, HouHai, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518054
China is much more famous for manufacturing than design, but that is changing fast. Emoi is a great example of that. This brand has exploded in China in the past two years. With their sleek, minimal design and trademark green and white color, you...
Luohu District, Shenzhen, China
Hubei Urban Village in Luohu is one of the few urban villages left in Shenzhen's city center. In the week following Chinese New Year, this small shrine in the village was still showing signs of the celebrations. You'll find this spot just outside...
185 Shangle St, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
An older Chinese friend started taking my husband and me to this restaurant when we first moved to Shenzhen. They serve delicious Peking Duck, dumplings, and our favorite, the 木耳 (mu er, a.k.a. wood ear mushrooms). It's almost always crowded for...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518000
I found these awesome old-fashioned bikes for rent outside a flower shop in the OCT Loft. They are made available by a small Shenzhen nonprofit called "bedbikecity," which advocates for the equal rights of road usage for green travel. Located on...
After browsing strings of pearls of every shape, size, and color, I picked the ones I liked and the shopkeeper here made them into a necklace for me. I got to pick the clasp and knotting style, too. This is shop No. 29 on the third floor in the...
9028 Shennan Ave, Dongmen, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
This shopping center is at the heart of the Windows of the World/OCT area in Shenzhen. It sits at the intersection of the Shekou and Luobao Metro Lines, and it is also home to the lovely 5-star Westin Hotel. While this center has some great shops...
