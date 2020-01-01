Shenzhen
After browsing strings of pearls of every shape, size, and color, I picked the ones I liked and the shopkeeper here made them into a necklace for me. I got to pick the clasp and knotting style, too. This is shop No. 29 on the third floor in the...
1881 Bao'an S Rd, Cai Wu Wei, Luohu Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
The Penthouse on the 38th floor of the Grand Hyatt is my favorite bar in Shenzhen. The views are unreal, and the bar itself is comfortable, chic, and well-managed.
Shennan Ave, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
I have to admit, I'm not a very good art appreciator. I usually visit museums and galleries just because I feel I should. Holy Cow! Now, this is my kind of gallery! The whole building is devoted to hexagons, from the hexagon glass frame on the...
5 Xiangshan E St, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
This place is popular with travelers at the nearby youth hostel, and it's easy to see why. Donkey Bar is more cafe than bar. The decor is a beautiful Tibetan theme, with Buddhas watching you serenely from every corner. You can borrow a book from...
9013 Shennan Ave, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518053
This is just China's second modern art museum, and well worth a visit. A short ten-minute walk from Windows of the World and the Westin Hotel, you'll be sure to want cross over the land bridge that serves as the entrance to this museum. Some of...
China, Shenzhen Shi, Nanshan Qu, Shekou, Shuiwan Rd, 22号地铁蛇口线水湾站C出口 邮政编码: 518067
People say that this is the oldest and most famous dim sum in this part of Shenzhen. Is it true? Maybe. They've expanded into a chain located all over Shenzhen, but this is definitely the original. This is the real deal dim sum. Extremely loud...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 518000
I found these awesome old-fashioned bikes for rent outside a flower shop in the OCT Loft. They are made available by a small Shenzhen nonprofit called "bedbikecity," which advocates for the equal rights of road usage for green travel. Located on...
China, Guangdong Sheng, Shenzhen Shi, Nanshan Qu, HuaQiaoCheng, Shennan Ave, 9028-2号益田威斯汀酒店 邮政编码: 518053
My husband and I come to the Grange Grill every couple of months for a "date night." It's one of the hippest, sexiest restaurants in Shenzhen. The furniture is all leather and sleek wood, and the entire restaurant looks out over the city. This...
Longgang, Shenzhen, China
It's easy to get lost among the thousands of galleries that make up the Dafen Painting Village in Shenzhen. They sell imitations of the world's masterpieces, some original art, and also custom paintings from photos. I love watching the artists at...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
If you come to OCT Loft, chances are that you'll either start or end your night at Idutang. Its a combination restaurant/bar/music venue that seems to be constantly evolving, like Shenzhen itself. The inside is huge and very "renao" (hot and...
Overseas Chinese City, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China, 518053
If Godzilla ever came to China it would be a lot like a visit to Miniature China. You can take great pictures of your friends and family stomping along the Great Wall or the Forbidden City. It is really amazing to see the level of detail in the...
1002号 Jianshe Rd, Wan Xiang Cheng, China
For my husband's birthday, we took in uninterrupted views of Shenzhen from 360, a restaurant and bar on the 32nd floor of the Shangri-La Shenzhen. They specialize in steak and wine. Expensive but worth it!
