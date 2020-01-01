Where are you going?
Shanghai See/Do

Collected by Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert
The Bund

Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
Shanghai Museum

201 Renmin Ave, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, China, 200003
Shanghai Museum is located on People's Square, the site of a former horse-racing track. Designed in the shape of an ancient bronze cooking vessel called a ding, the museum showcases antiquities from every era of Chinese history, including...
French Concession

79 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai has always been China’s most cosmopolitan city. After the first Opium War (1839–1842), the city was divided into foreign concessions and entered a golden age, with a thriving nightlife scene, an active film industry, and a...
Jade Buddha Temple

170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060

The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...

Acrobatics Show

To watch a Chinese acrobatics performance is to be in awe. It is theater, sport and art rolled into one. You’ll see incredibly flexible acrobats, decked out in a variety of dazzling costumes, leap and fly through the air and perform...

New Economic Zone

88 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200120

Shanghai’s Maglev train, running from Pudong airport to Longyang Road station, floats on magnets and can reach speeds of 460 kilometers (268 miles) per hour along its 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) route. From the Longyang Road station, head to...

Hangzhou

Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Hangzhou is an easy day trip from Shanghai, just 45 minutes by bullet train from Hongqiao Station. Hangzhou is the home of China's prized Longjing green tea, which you can taste at the China National Tea Museum. The city is also known for its...
Suzhou

Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Suzhou may be nicknamed the Venice of the East for its many canals, but it’s also known for its classical gardens and silk production and embroidery. Suzhou’s largest garden is the Humble Administrator’s Garden, its nearly 50...

Zhujiajiao

Zhujiajiaozhen, Qingpu, Shanghai, China

This "water town" built on a network of canals on the outskirts of Shanghai is filled with traditional houses from the Ming dynasty (1368–1644). One of the suburb's most famous sites, the always bustling Town God Temple also dates from the...

