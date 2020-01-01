Shanghai See/Do
The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...
To watch a Chinese acrobatics performance is to be in awe. It is theater, sport and art rolled into one. You’ll see incredibly flexible acrobats, decked out in a variety of dazzling costumes, leap and fly through the air and perform...
Shanghai’s Maglev train, running from Pudong airport to Longyang Road station, floats on magnets and can reach speeds of 460 kilometers (268 miles) per hour along its 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) route. From the Longyang Road station, head to...
Suzhou may be nicknamed the Venice of the East for its many canals, but it’s also known for its classical gardens and silk production and embroidery. Suzhou’s largest garden is the Humble Administrator’s Garden, its nearly 50...
This "water town" built on a network of canals on the outskirts of Shanghai is filled with traditional houses from the Ming dynasty (1368–1644). One of the suburb's most famous sites, the always bustling Town God Temple also dates from the...
