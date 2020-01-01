Shanghai Internship
231 Nanjing W Rd, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
The Shanghai Race Club, built by the British in the 1800s, is a lingering reminder that horseraces were once held here, just south of Nanjing Road. Opened to the public in the 1950s, this green refuge charms with landscaped traditional gardens and...
60 Fuzhou Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, China, 200002
For the perfect way to cap off a day in Shanghai, step into the House of Blues and Jazz. An intimate jazz bar with a dining room tucked off to the side, the entertainment is soulful and the drinks are just right. The cozy space makes it feel more...
170 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
A little known fact is that located within the Park Hotel, perched across from People’s Park, is the “Zero Center Point of Shanghai”. In 1950, the Shanghai Bureau of Land Administration designated the flagpole atop the Park Hotel as the true...
685 Changjiang W Rd, Baoshan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The Shanghai Museum of Glass, housed in a former glassmaking factory, features ancient artifacts such as blown-glass hairpins from the Song Dynasty as well as modern glass sculptures by Chinese and international artists, many of them American....
Nanchang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
One block south of the glitz and glamor of Huaihai Road, the boutiques on Nanchang are the perfect antidote for the over saturation of foreign labels and runway glamor. The storefronts that dot this tree-lined road in the Former French Concession...
170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060
The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...
With a rotating lineup of local bands, the Wooden Box was opened to showcase the acoustic music scene in Shanghai. With a bend toward bluegrass, jazz and folk, the music starts up around 8pm and rolls on until close. A great place to chill out...
45 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Despite a name change from Mia's Yunnan Kitchen to Julie's, this inexpensive, cheerful restaurant in the French Concession continues to serve delicious cuisine from southern Yunnan province. Kunming, Yunnan's capital, is1,900 milesfrom Beijing,...
100 Renmin Ave, Ren Min Guang Chang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
It can be difficult to orient yourself on the ground in Shanghai. A map will help, but an aerial view of the city will show you just how awesome this city is. You couldcharter a helicopter, but a far cheaperoption is seeingthe Urban Planning...
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
11 Nanjing W Rd, Nan Jing Xi Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Barbarossa's Moroccan cuisine, Arabian decor and dramatic warm lighting are like a scene out of Casablanca. However, positioned against Shanghai's skyline and a crowd of hip locals, dining here is a wholly modern Chinese experience. Stay for...
You don't know you need a paperweight shaped like a dumpling until you see it. Hidden behind sliding doors on an unassuming street corner in Shanghai's Jing'an District, Spin is the best place in the city to buy modern Chinese ceramics. The shop...
Completed in 1994, the Oriental Pearl TV tower was the tallest building in Shanghai until 2007 and is still arguably one of the most recognizable towers in Shanghai’s skyline. The tower actually has 15 observation floors but the highest is...
79 Fenyang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai has always been China’s most cosmopolitan city. After the first Opium War (1839–1842), the city was divided into foreign concessions and entered a golden age, with a thriving nightlife scene, an active film industry, and a...
399 Lujiabang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Shanghai tailors are the best in the world, says fashion designer Christy Holzer, whose label, Dowry Designs, was inspired by the city. She suggests visiting the South Bund fabric market to order custom garments. DRESS: STALL 308 “A fun...
140 Xinle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“When I’m behind the bar, I like to wear a nice shirt with a bow tie and blazer so that I look like an English gentleman. Initial is my go-to spot for vintage work clothing.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his...
927 Huaihai Middle Rd, HuaiHai Lu ZhongDuan, Xuhui, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
You'll find FQ Projects tucked down a typical Shanghai lane. But there's nothing typical about what you'll discover here. Started with the aim of showcasing young Chinese talent, this five-floor gallery not only provides a platform for rising...
870 Huaihai Middle Rd, HuaiHai Lu ZhongDuan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
This Art Deco theater opened on January 1, 1932, with the American drama A Free Soul starring Norma Shearer. Once owned by Victor Sassoon, the theater was given "preservation status" in the 1990s as a city landmark. It currently houses three...
China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, 五原路87弄
Online fashion brand Xinlelu showcases independent labels from Asia and around the world in an attractive offline villa with purple French doors and a leafy courtyard. Check out the Finch retro bathing suits made from recycled plastic bottles. 87...
Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
83 Changshu Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Xibo offers what we've all come to love about Xinjiang restaurants--mutton skewers, knife-cut noodles, soft flatbreads and tangy yogurts--but in a posh setting. Most of the ingredients are imported from Xinjiang (China's western-most province) to...
1376 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
The crew at Newman Tours will show you a side of Shanghai you won't soon forget. For a peek into the lives of Shanghai's notorious gangsters or a historical jaunt down the Bund, this is your team. Check out their website for a public tour schedule...
250弄 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Shanghai-based shoe company Feiyue means "flying forward" in Chinese. Around since the 1920s, these lightweight sneakers became the shoe of choice by kung fu fighters in the 1930s. In fact, rumor has it that nearly 80% of kung fu fighters today...
207 Fumin Rd, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
Hunting for made-in-China souvenirs more Etsy than kitschy? Madame Mao is the spot! Check out the alphabet tote bags from Pinyin Press, cloisonné snuff bottles by Piling Palang, vibrant wrapping paper by Paper Tiger, and quirky jewelry from...
210弄 Taikang Rd, DaPuQiao, Huangpu Qu, China
If you're interested in getting an introduction into the world of Chinese tea, I highly recommend dropping into one of Cha Mi Living's two locations: Taikang Lu and Huamu Lu. From color to brewing times to tea service, they'll walk you through it...
123 Hunan Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
“If you’re looking to enjoy a quiet drink and you love whiskey, this is your bar. An iPad menu acts as a directory of more than 150 whiskeys and their origins, from Scotland to Japan. Malt Fun also has a list of mostly classic cocktails. Call...
232 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Anfu Road is always a good choice for a leisurely stroll, with specialty shops and cafes lining the street. Behind a small gate you'll find the Brut Cake showroom, where Taiwanese designer Nicole Teng's handmade products are on sale. From...
3398 Longteng Ave, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
The recently redeveloped West Bund area is home to the architecturally stunning Long Museum, designed by Atelier Deshaus. Minimal and industrial in style, the building houses the private art collection of billionnaires Liu Yiqian and Wang Wei....
200 Hua Yuan Gang Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200231
The renovated Nanhui Power Station, situated on the banks of Huanpu River, is now home to China's first state-run Contemporary Art Museum. From local artists to international icons such as Andy Warhol, the museum boasts a great selection of...
653 Waima Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
The Cool Docks is a restored grease factory sitting on the South Bund. Along with housing a number of restaurants and bars, the area is also used to host events, openings and shows and is home to the Eco Design Fair every April. Check out the link...
China, Shanghai Shi, Huangpu Qu, RenMin GuangChang, Nanjing W Rd, 325号5楼 邮政编码: 200003
Built in 1933, this building was constructed as the club house for the Shanghai Race Club race course which occupied the area that's now People's Park. The club itself was considered the most opulent in the world at the time. Since converted to...
