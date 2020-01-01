Where are you going?
Shanghai for a Worried Western Traveler

Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
This is a list to help convince my dad that Shanghai and Chinese food & culture isn't going to be a scary ordeal for him to overcome. You don't have to starve. Be adventurous & safe during your business trip papa!
Din Tai Fung

168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
Park Hyatt Shanghai

100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
The tallest hotel in mainland China occupies floors 79 to 93 of the Shanghai World Financial Center, the 101-story skyscraper made by Mori Building, developer of Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills complex. As expected, any room or public area in the property...
More Details >
South Bund Fabric Market

399 Lujiabang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Shanghai tailors are the best in the world, says fashion designer Christy Holzer, whose label, Dowry Designs, was inspired by the city. She suggests visiting the South Bund fabric market to order custom garments. DRESS: STALL 308 “A fun...
More Details >
Pudong, Shanghai, China

Pudong, Shanghai, China
As the sun rises, the coal barges queue the Huangpu River along Pudong's skyline. Shanghai is China's most modern city--nicknamed Paris of the East--and Pudong is its financial and futuristic hub. The cityscape is dominated by the Shanghai World...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Hengshan Moller Villa Hotel

30 Shaanxi S Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
I like to stay in small hotels with history and character, and the Hengshan Moller Villa Hotel in Shanghai is just that.
More Details >
Check Availability >
Nanxiang 愚园路85号

Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
More Details >
Shanghai Museum of Glass

685 Changjiang W Rd, Baoshan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The Shanghai Museum of Glass, housed in a former glassmaking factory, features ancient artifacts such as blown-glass hairpins from the Song Dynasty as well as modern glass sculptures by Chinese and international artists, many of them American....
More Details >
Shanghai World Financial Center

100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Tucking into Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), throwing back cocktails along The Bund, strolling with locals in Fuxing Park, trolling for antique treasures in the shops on Dongtai Road, and taking in the past and present at one of the many museums...
More Details >
Shanghai in Photos

Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
More Details >
Zhenlao Dafang

536 Nanjing Road, Nan Jing Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai is known for seasonal foods such as hairy crab in the fall and mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. But if you’ve missed these dates, you can still sample a Shanghai delicacy: the pork "mooncake" (xianrou bing)—if you're willing to...
More Details >

