Shanghai
Collected by Laura Kinsey
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
18 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Ultraviolet is the kind of travel experience you talk about 10 years later. French chef Paul Pairet first dreamed of a multisensory dining adventure in 1996, but it took until May 2012 to open this transcendent restaurant. There's room for...
536 Nanjing Road, Nan Jing Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai is known for seasonal foods such as hairy crab in the fall and mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. But if you’ve missed these dates, you can still sample a Shanghai delicacy: the pork "mooncake" (xianrou bing)—if you're willing to...
Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
Whatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to...
Liuhekou Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Row after row of booths are sprawled across this small part of Shanghai, just south of People's Square. Here, you can find pretty much anything you want, from tiny Mao statues, to old leather suitcases stacked 10 feet tall. Each vendor will be on...
19 Gongping Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai’s first Banyan Tree resort is a sleek 12-story hotel with 130 rooms. Many feature soaking tubs that overlook the Huangpu River. Chef Jose Fernando Corona Burch serves Asian-influenced European cuisine at the hotel’s Oceans restaurant. Try...
