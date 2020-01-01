Shanghai
Collected by Alexandra Ender
Whatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to...
168 Fangbang Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Tucking into Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), throwing back cocktails along The Bund, strolling with locals in Fuxing Park, trolling for antique treasures in the shops on Dongtai Road, and taking in the past and present at one of the many museums...
11 Nanjing W Rd, Nan Jing Xi Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Barbarossa's Moroccan cuisine, Arabian decor and dramatic warm lighting are like a scene out of Casablanca. However, positioned against Shanghai's skyline and a crowd of hip locals, dining here is a wholly modern Chinese experience. Stay for...
Shanghai, China
This picture can't describe the feeling I had when I was in Shanghai, cruising on Hunangpu river, at night... You know, it was one of those moments when you feel happy and complete... You know that it won't last forever and you just enjoy...
Shang Hai Lao Jie, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
After getting your bearings from atop the world's highest observation deck at Shanghai World Financial Center, visit the other side of The Bund. Meander through the side streets and alleys of Old Shanghai, where you can find city life as it's been...
Jing'an Temple, Jing'an District, Shanghai, China
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
Jiading, Shanghai, China
With Shanghai’s sprawling metro system, this suburb is now a few short stops from downtown. Why would you want to make the trek out to Nanxiang? Well, among other reasons, it’s the home of xiaolongbao…those marvelous little soup filled pockets of...
268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
For the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with...
