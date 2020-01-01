Shanghai
Collected by Isabella Isla Bonita
199 Huangpu Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200080
The Hyatt has it in spades when it comes to top views of the city, but while most flock to the Hyatts hidden in the JinMao Tower and World Financial Center (or the “Bottle Opener” as it is affectionally known), it’s the Hyatt on the Bund that...
83 Changshu Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Xibo offers what we've all come to love about Xinjiang restaurants--mutton skewers, knife-cut noodles, soft flatbreads and tangy yogurts--but in a posh setting. Most of the ingredients are imported from Xinjiang (China's western-most province) to...
5 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Rustic charm and good home-style cooking are what come to mind when you eat at Di Shui Dong. The Hunan eatery is always packed, a testament to how good their grub really is. If you're unfamiliar with Hunan cuisine, it's the spicy cousin of...
Fang Bang Xi Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
If you’ve never experienced the art of throwing noodles, then you’re in for a treat. This shot was taken at popular hotpot chain where ordering noodles means both dinner and a show. The art of twisting and tossing a lump of dough into a strand of...
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
71 Yunnan S Rd, Huangpu Qu, China, 200021
Similar to their steamed counterpart, xialongbao, these rounder dumplings are also filled with a combination of soup + pork. But unlike xiaolongbao, their dough contains a bit of yeast, making them slightly thicker and fluffier. The other distinct...
Among the hundreds of new cafés catering to the booming market for caffeine in Shanghai, Café Aroom, hidden down a residential alley, is a local secret. Ring the doorbell to enter a space filled with vintage cameras, antique kitchen tools, and...
189 Huashan Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
In the mornings, Shanghai residents slow down for tai chi in this small park opposite Jing'an Temple, with a landscaped garden, a Chinese pavilion, and pond. Stop by to observe the peaceful ritual—and keep an eye out for locals who...
50 Moganshan Rd, Putuo Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Originally a cotton mill, M50 is now home to a dozen art galleries showcasing contemporary Chinese art. Be sure to visit galleries island6 and M97—island6 takes you through a whirlwind of quirky LED works by art collective Liu Dao. M97, on...
927 Huaihai Middle Rd, HuaiHai Lu ZhongDuan, Xuhui, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
You'll find FQ Projects tucked down a typical Shanghai lane. But there's nothing typical about what you'll discover here. Started with the aim of showcasing young Chinese talent, this five-floor gallery not only provides a platform for rising...
200 Hua Yuan Gang Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200231
The renovated Nanhui Power Station, situated on the banks of Huanpu River, is now home to China's first state-run Contemporary Art Museum. From local artists to international icons such as Andy Warhol, the museum boasts a great selection of...
