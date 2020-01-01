Shanghai
Collected by Cecil Jun
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pudong, Shanghai, China
Save Place
Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200085
A veritable melting pot, Xintiandi is a restored area of old Shikumen-style houses. A classy upscale development, the area is full of shops, bars and restaurants boasting over a dozen different cuisines from around the world. At the South End...
Save Place
685 Changjiang W Rd, Baoshan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The Shanghai Museum of Glass, housed in a former glassmaking factory, features ancient artifacts such as blown-glass hairpins from the Song Dynasty as well as modern glass sculptures by Chinese and international artists, many of them American....
Save Place
189 Huashan Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
In the mornings, Shanghai residents slow down for tai chi in this small park opposite Jing'an Temple, with a landscaped garden, a Chinese pavilion, and pond. Stop by to observe the peaceful ritual—and keep an eye out for locals who...
Save Place
100 Renmin Ave, Ren Min Guang Chang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
It can be difficult to orient yourself on the ground in Shanghai. A map will help, but an aerial view of the city will show you just how awesome this city is. You couldcharter a helicopter, but a far cheaperoption is seeingthe Urban Planning...
Save Place
88 Shi Ji Da Dao, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
One of my highest recommendations for drinks is the Grand Hyatt Shanghai. The Grand Hyatt occupies the top 36 floors of the 88-story Jin Mao Tower in the Jetsons-looking Pudong district, so at sunset (or anytime) you have a stunning view (with no...
Save Place
218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Save Place
Whatever your tastes, we bet you won’t head home empty-handed from Nanjing Road, one of the world’s busiest shopping promenades. Stores along the tree-lined, pedestrian-only section stock everything from state-of-the-art electronics to...
Save Place
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
Save Place
Completed in 1994, the Oriental Pearl TV tower was the tallest building in Shanghai until 2007 and is still arguably one of the most recognizable towers in Shanghai’s skyline. The tower actually has 15 observation floors but the highest is...
Save Place
457号-1 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Whether you need some rejuvenation after that long flight or you simply crave a little respite for tired feet, Apsara Spa has you covered. One of my favorite retreats in town, the staff here will have your muscles melting and your cares far from...
Save Place
199 Huangpu Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200080
The Hyatt has it in spades when it comes to top views of the city, but while most flock to the Hyatts hidden in the JinMao Tower and World Financial Center (or the “Bottle Opener” as it is affectionally known), it’s the Hyatt on the Bund that...
Save Place
Lin Jiang Da Sha （ Zhong Shan Nan Lu ）, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
While there are a number of ways to cross the Huangpu River, the most scenic is—without a doubt—by ferry. Part of Shanghai’s incredible public transportation system, a couple yuan will get you from one bank of the river to the other, with a view...
Save Place
516 Fuxing Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Fuxing Park has quite the history. It was a Ming Dynasty private garden until the French took it over in 1909. Then came the Japanese occupation of Shanghaiduring World War II untilthe early 1950s,after whichthe park again became Chinese. Today,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever