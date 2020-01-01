Shake me up a Cocktail
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Let's get together and feel alright. Best spots to get a tasty drink, even if you drink alone.
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
It isn't uncommon to see large tour buses idling in front of Merci, one of the city's most popular home and design shops, as visitors alight, armed with canvas shopping totes and credit cards at the ready. The store's philanthropic mission brings...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Calle 1ra, La Habana, Cuba
With the US travel restrictions to Cuba recently relaxed, I was able to realize a lifelong dream and visit that enchanting tropical isle under an official educational license for "people to people" travel. There were so many highlights, I'll never...
3455 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
New to the scene on the Southport Avenue corridor in Lakeview is Crosby's Kitchen. For years, this neck of the Chicago woods has been in dire need of some good ol' fashioned cooking. This place is just that, but with a few more bells and whistles....
Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...
1 Hamilton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J, UK
At the Arch Bar and Wellington Lounge in London's Park Lane Intercontinental Hotel, high tea is served without the tea. Order the Poor Man's Punch if you fancy gin and you may find you can never go back to drinking alcohol from a tumbler. Arriving...
162 Water St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1B2, Canada
They serve comfort dishes here, but the simplicity is deceptive. The burger, for instance, is made from bacon, brisket, and chuck. Cocktails are an experience: Order absinthe and they will bring out the proper bohemian barware so you can party...
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
I wasn't too impressed with the food in Guanajuato, but Las Mercedes restaurant up on a hill outside town was a refreshing finale. The mushroom soup, poured over avocado and tortilla strips at the table was excellent, as was my chicken with...
