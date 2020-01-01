Shake me up a Cocktail

Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos

South East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos. We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise...