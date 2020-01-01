Sevilla February 2016
Collected by Caitlin Daniele
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Seville is a magical city in Spain. It is know for its flamenco and has great tapas restaurants. I loved walking the small streets and exploring the city but one of my favorite experiences was a walk on the promenade. There is a great...
