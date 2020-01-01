Sevilla
Collected by Elliot
Paseo de Catalina de Ribera, 2, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Eleven centuries into its existence, the elegant and sophisticated Alcázar is testament to the idea that good design transcends time. The palace, still the residence of the royal family when in Seville, invites wandering. You'll find...
C. Capataz Manuel Santiago, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
Unlike Granada the tapas in Seville do not come free with your drink, however they can be worth their price. My favorite tapas spot has become "La Huerta" in plaza Teceros, or the bar with the blue tables. My favorite dishes are Bunuelos de la...
Pl. de la Encarnación, s/n, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
Spaniards may be divided in their opinions on the design of this four-level, five-pillared, wavy honeycomb structure, but few miss the grim parking lots it replaced. Now, in addition to much-needed shady plaza space, the Metropol Parasol houses a...
Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
Seville is a magical city in Spain. It is know for its flamenco and has great tapas restaurants. I loved walking the small streets and exploring the city but one of my favorite experiences was a walk on the promenade. There is a great...
Calle Betis, 20, 41010 Sevilla, Spain
I love Flamenco, the passion and force that comes pouring from the soul, but it is refreshing to see flamenco danced with a smile. At “T de Triana” in Seville there is free flamenco on Tuesdays and Thursdays—check before going that these are still...
Paseo de Cristóbal Colón, 12, 41001 Sevilla, Spain
The Plaza de Toros is an absolute must-see on any trip to Sevilla. It is the heart of the spanish tradition of bullfighting and a beautiful structure. There is also a museum where you can get more information on the sport and see some artifacts...
