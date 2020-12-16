Serene Spots for Yoga Practice
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
As a former yoga junkie, I have wanted to experience a yoga retreat, somewhere far away where my mindful practice on the mat would coincide with a better travel experience all around. This collection of serene spots to practice yoga inspire me to start making plans for that long-overdue yoga vacation.
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
“What better way to understandyoga than to travel to its birthplace?” says Katie Christ. Two years ago, the food stylist put her life in San Francisco on hold to spend two months studying at the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute (RIMYI) in...
Sahastradhara Road,, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 249001, India
The residence of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal (an Indian princely state) is now a 100-acre spa resort in the Himalayas devoted to hatha yoga and holistic and Ayurvedic wellness programs. Prior to arrival, guests fill out an Ayurveda and wellness...
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from...
55000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
I was putting my bags in my car, getting ready to leave, when a man came up to me and said, “Is it really time to go?” I smiled and answered, “No.” There was mutual understanding that nobody is ever ready to leave this place, where a feeling of...
933 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet NSW 2479, Australia
Singer Olivia Newton-John and three partners founded a 25-acre retreat in the hinterlands outside Byron Bay in 2005. You can participate in daily yoga sessions designed for all levels as well as tai chi, qi gong, and Pilates. Organic cooking...
Each Spring the Paro Festival or Tsechu takes place in Paro, Bhutan. The festival is a wonderful event to witness. Masked, barefoot dancers jump and twirl, while trying to subdue evil spirits and celebrate the teachings of Buddha. The event takes...
160, Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica
Belly breathe some ocean air into your sun salutation at Pranamar, where resident teachers and visiting experts lead flow yoga classes in the teakwood chalet just steps from the sand. If you book a room, one class a day is included with your stay....
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Local Costa Ricans taking some time out from the perfect surf on Playa Guiones. This beach near Nosara is the most relaxing, perfect surf break we have visited. The town is small enough to be peaceful with just the right amount of great...
34631 N Tom Darlington Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
Nature may have spent 12 million years creating the rock formation that is the centerpiece of this 1,300-acre Hilton Curio Collection resort in the foothills of the Sonoran Desert, but late-coming humans have done a commendable job of adding the...
