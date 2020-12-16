Serene Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
Head to the woodlands of Nordmarka, the ruins of Middelalderparken, and the picturesque neighborhoods that surround the city.
Hovedøya, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Hovedøya is an island located in the Oslo fjord. The name derives from Norse word hǫfuð, meaning height. It probably got this name from a large hill on the Eastern part of the island where there used to be a military watch tower in Medieval times....
Bærums Verk, Norway
This former ironworks, located west of Oslo, is now a charming little village that still retains the air from its bygone days. Picturesque cottages that used to house workers now house cafés, galleries, and museums, and the foundry itself poses as...
0891 Oslo, Norway
Large woodland Nordmarka is the largest and most central of the Oslo woods, located North of the city. Here you'll find several 'stuer'; small cabins that are often open during weekends to serve hikers snacks and refreshments. The more famous...
Drøbak, Norway
The village of Drøbak isn't technically in Oslo, but it's such a short a way off and a lovely place to visit that it has to be highlighted. It's of historical importance too, as the German crosser Blücher was sunk in the waters here, thus delaying...
Tryvann, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Tryvann is a nice little area within Nordmarka (another afar.com highlight), that has everything you can ask for in a forest. Tryvannshøgda, a large hill, overlooks the three small lakes: Skomakertjern, Lille Tryvann, and Store Tryvann. The...
0791 Oslo, Norway
Take the subway-line 'Holmenkollen' to its end station and there you'll find Frognerseteren; a popular attraction to both tourists and locals. Originally a shieling belonging to ancient Frogner Manor, the building now houses a restaurant dating...
Oslo, Norway
If you fancy a stroll in the park but don't want to stray too far from the city centre, look no further than the Royal Palace Gardens. A typically romantic park featuring ponds, creeks, bridges and a whopping two thousand trees, the park dates...
Ullevål Hageby, Oslo, Norway
Ullevål Hageby is a residential area in Oslo with a historic air. Nouveau Baroque houses are nestled around a pond known as Damplassen, where you'll find small shops and a lovely bakery, usually full of yummy mummies. The idea of a 'hageby' – a...
Gamle Oslo, 0150 Oslo, Norway
For history buffs, Middelalderparken (the Medieval Park) is the place to go. The park is part of the 'medieval city of Oslo', the part of Oslo that houses the most medieval ruins of once-upon-a-time cathedrals, churches and monasteries. Several...
