Serena and Kevin's Mysterymoon

For our honeymoon, Kevin and I wanted to go with the flow and experience the unexpected; the more random the destination the better. So we enlisted our travel agent friend to book flights in and out of an undisclosed location and secure accommodation for the first night. We exchanged a flight budget and dates for a white envelope that we vowed not to open until we arrived at the Sydney Airport. Here's where we ended up.