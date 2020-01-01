September
Collected by Elena Bogomolova
465 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115, USA
If you love art in all its many forms, the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston is a 'must-see' destination. They have a great collection of Impressionism and Asian art works, from Monet and Van Gogh, to Chinese furniture and Japanese paintings, as...
4 Charles St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Boston’s Public Garden is magical in the summer, with its many weeping willows and manicured hedges. Kids and adults alike will delight in a ride on the iconic Swan Boats, which float on the garden’s lagoon. The whimsical boats are foot-pedaled,...
271 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
This Back Bay spot is one of my favorites. I would definitely recommend going here for the ambiance; i's a great date-night spot, or a place to grab a few drinks on the weekends. The decor includes black damask, printed walls, with red accent...
550 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
While I think you'll find the best New England clam chowdah right here in Boston, everyone has their favorite location to slurp it. Do you like it thick enough to hold a spoon upright or thinner with more broth, served in a bread bowl and loaded...
348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
The Ft. Point Channel neighborhood has undergone a renaissance of late, and Barbara Lynch's bar Drink is a fun addition to the scene. Arrive at the modern basement space and you're fate is left in the hands of the bartenders. Talk about your...
25 Evans Way, Boston, MA 02115, USA
Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Degas, where art thou? That’s a question the staff has been asking at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum since 1990, when thieves made off with 13 of the museum’s most valuable pieces, worth an estimated half a...
853 Main St, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA
There's a reason chef Tony Maws has developed a cult following at Craigie on Main. For years, the cozy restaurant has been turning out beautiful food in a space that feels like it might be your friend's dining room. Its commitment to regional,...
540 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Award winning chef Jody Adams has brought the influence of her travels to this neighborhood restaurant. Located at the edge of The Rose Kennedy Greenway, and close to the harbor, this groundbreaking LEED Gold building is a visual delight. Small...
10 Milk St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
I usually think of tea when it comes to Japan, but one visit to Ogawa changed my mind. Aside from the gorgeous latte art they are known for, this artisan coffee house from Kyoto is committed to the perfection of the beverage through sourcing,...
52 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Located in the heart of Harvard Square, {additional location in Boston proper} this inviting cafe is guaranteed to take the chill off winter. The mulled cider is wonderful, but drinking chocolate, especially the dark variety, is a rich, decadent...
145 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
There's just something about the rooftop bar at the Pod 39 Hotel. It's like something out of a movie. Ascend a glass-enclosed elevator, after you've been deemed worthy downstairs in swank Salvation Taco, emerge with your best dressed, most...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
