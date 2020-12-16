Where are you going?
Seoul in the evening

Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
This caffeinated capital is non-stop: colors and tastes come at you in a continual cacophony...with the occasional quiet moment...One of NE Asia's largest and most fascinating cities.
A 'pojang-macha' in Seoul

Chungmuro 1(il)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Seoul is full of street food, and open-air markets and sidewalk stalls abound. But wander the avenues at night, and warm light from under tarps beckons; it's the poh-jahng-mah-chah. Literally meaning "covered/tented wagon," these are an...
Namsan

Over the last decade or so, these "love padlocks" have been appearing at various sites around the world: Italy, Paris, the Brooklyn Bridge, Tokyo, and in this photo, on a mountaintop in the middle of Seoul (the park around N-Tower on Namsan). With...
Seoul

Euljiro 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Arguably Seoul's most memorable and most exotic street snack, buhn-deh-ghee (silkworm larvae) are pure protein. If you've ever had boiled peanuts, they're quite similar! They're a snacking ritual in the Korean capital, so sooner or later, if you...
Bukchon Sonmandu

Deoksugung-gil, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Bukchon, the historic neighborhood between Gyeongbok-gung and Changdeok-gung palaces in the heart of Seoul, is the home of buk-chon son mandu, which translates as "handmade dumplings." Even though this is a Seoul chain restaurant, the namesake...
Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Tired, but determined not to succumb to jet-lag on my first evening in Seoul in almost two decades, I went for a walk in the Bukchon neighborhood...no backpack, no camera--just my iPhone in my pocket. One of the first things that caught my eye was...
South Korea, Seoul, Jongno-gu, Gye-dong

Gye-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
In the middle of a metropolitan area of twenty million, Seoul's historic Bukchon neighborhood has kept a traditional village feel. "Hanok"—traditional courtyard houses, with upswept tile roofs and latticed sliding doors—line the hilly streets....
More Details >
Seoul, Myeongdong district, Chungmuro 2(i)-ga

78 Namdaemun-ro, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
In the Korean capital's Myeongdong district, you're not limited to 'Seoul-food;' you can also taste distinctive dishes from Jeonju city, in the country's fertile Southwest. Go to "Go-gung" (pronounce: goh-goong) restaurant. The restaurant's...
COEX Convention & Exhibition Center

513 Yeongdong-daero, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
During my last stay in Seoul, I spent most of my time in the historic heart of the city north of the Han river. I did take a Sunday afternoon, though, to walk around the Gangnam district—the chic high rise–dominated neighborhood south of the...
Jongno Tower

종로51 종로타워 17층, 종로1.2.3.4가동 Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
One of the most distinctive buildings in central Seoul is the 33-story Jongno Tower, a triangular glass and steel tower topped with an oval floating above seven stories of emptiness. Across the street is the traditionally reconstructed...
Cheonggyecheon

Cheonggyecheon, Jongno 5(o).6(yuk)ga-dong, Seoul
Located below street level, the public space Cheonggyecheon offers an easy escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seoul. The area is part of a massive urban renewal project in which an old elevated highway was cleared to reveal the stream...
Changdeokgung

99 Yulgok-ro, Waryong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
I spent the better part of a summer afternoon on the grounds of Changdeok-gung Palace, wandering the old courtyards and lush gardens of one of the most visited sites in Seoul. Originally built in 1405 as a secondary palace, this complex served as...
Gwanghwamun

Earlier in the evening, this spot in Gwanghwamun Plaza was full of families, children playing in the fountains beneath the statue of 16th-c. Admiral Yi Sun-shin. After dinner, with the kids gone, I got a moment of calm. For decades, this statue...
Jogyesa

55 Ujeongguk-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
A window-display near the Jogye-sa temple in central Seoul...now, THAT's a paper lantern! Buddhist temples were not allowed in Seoul during the years of the Joseon (Yi) dynasty (1392-1910); the new rulers were suspicious of clerical involvement in...
북촌문화센터

South Korea, Seoul, Jongno-gu, Gahoe-dong, 계동길 37
On my first evening back in Seoul, on my first visit in almost twenty years, I could hardly believe I was in the middle of a metropolitan area of over twenty million people. I was staying in the Buk-chon neighborhood, in a 'hanok'--one of the...
Myeongdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul

Myeongdong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
"Oh-deng" is a street-food classic found on the streets of Seoul. It's kind of hard to describe: formed crab-cakes, or white fish sausage (sounds weird, tastes great!). Late one night in Seoul's Myongdong district (think Times Square meets the...
Myeongdong

Chungmuro 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Myeongdong is a dizzying shopping mecca where every major Korean cosmetic and fashion brand has a store—or several. The Korea Tourism Organization estimates that more than 1 million visitors pass through the area every day. Anchored by the...
The Story of King Sejong Museum

81-3 Sejongno, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
If you're planning a trip to Korea in the fall, mark your calendar--October 9th is "Hangul Day"--one of the few national holidays in the world to celebrate a writing system. Beneath the 20-ton bronze statue of King Sejong the Great--who...
More Details >

