Seoul
Collected by Carolyn Marcus
Seoul, South Korea
After Japan, Korea is the most high-tech country on Earth, meaning its capital is one of the tech-savviest cities in the world. Everywhere you look, you’ll see the latest gadgets—especially apparent when you behold entire subway cars filled with...
Seoul, South Korea
Bibimbap is by far one of Korea’s most popular dishes, and it’s found in almost every traditional restaurant in Seoul. Once you’ve sampled it, you’ll understand why. Imagine a large bowl is placed before you, filled with a heaping portion of...
Euljiro 7(chil)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
This sleek, silver structure looks as if an alien spaceship had landed in the middle Seoul. It all makes sense, however, when you realize it’s the work of the late architect Zaha Hadid. Completed in 2014, the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (known...
Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Located 18 miles south of Seoul in the bedroom community of Suwon, the Toilet Culture Park showcases a toilet-shaped house, museum, and a collection of outdoor sculptures all dedicated to the latrine. Guests take an interactive journey through the...
Also known as the 38th Parallel, the DMZ—which has separated North and South Korea for over 60 years—is the most heavily guarded border in the world. So it’s surprising that guided tours are actually available. One of the best options is with the...
Seoul, South Korea
Seoulites work hard, but they know how to play hard too. And one of their favorite pastimes is singing their hearts out at the noraebang. This Korean version of Karaoke doesn’t require copious amounts of talent (or alcohol) to get up on stage....
Cheonggyecheon, Jongno 5(o).6(yuk)ga-dong, Seoul
An artery of calm running through central Seoul is the Cheonggyecheon stream. This soothing green space proffers a respite from the bustle, with tranquil waterfalls, bridges, and landscaped rock formations adorning the 5.2 miles of wooden walkways...
Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Notebooks and markers and pencils, oh my! Art Box offers a kaleidoscopic array of school supply fun, a favorite among Korean students of all ages. Found in various locations around Seoul, this colorful stationery shop sells everything from...
Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My sister and I ducked into Brussels' Bozar museum to seek refuge from the rain and noticed that the lobby was littered with scattered pieces of hanging blue film. We were intrigued as to the meaning of the unlikely art installation and were...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
