Sensational Sunsets (And Sunrises) Across the Caribbean
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Due to the geographic layout of the Caribbean the rougher, windward side of the islands face east while the calmer, leeward sides face west. This means that practically every island has some of the most spectacular spots for sundowners! Here are just a few.
Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Cabarete is called "the action sports capital of the Caribbean" for a reason. On any given day, the bay is packed with kites towing boarders every which way. Just up the street are excellent surf breaks and in between paddleboarders chill or chase...
Enterprise Coast Road, Oistins, Barbados, Barbados
One of the best spots in the Caribbean for surfing is Barbados. And if you're not one of the best surfers in the world (like me), one of the best breaks on the island to catch some waves has got to be Freights Bay. The added bonus is that most...
This was our late afternoon view as the sun began its descent to the horizon in St. Lucia. Happily situated on Sugar Beach, sipping cocktail number who-knows-what, and enjoying the Caribbean breeze, we were basking in the amenities of the Hilton...
Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
A trip to Santiago de Cuba wouldn't be complete without a visit to San Pedro de la Roca Castle, also known as Castillo del Morro. This imposing fortress on the bay protected the city from pirates and military attack and is considered both...
Tony Gibbons Beach, St Vincent and the Grenadines
If I could encourage people who've never been to the Caribbean to visit only one place, it would have to be the Grenadines. OK, technically there are over 600 islands and islets in the Grenadines, but sailing trips through these islands are some...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
2640 Little Bay, 2640, Anguilla
Sometimes the best way to cool down in the Caribbean is to heat things up! And nothing spells relief like a dip in the Ani Villas hot tub – perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking secluded Little Bay Beach, Anguilla.
Pigeon Point Rd, Trinidad and Tobago
Buss-Up-Shut is a local dish of Trinidad & Tobago that you can find at any roti shop. This particular buss-up-shut was purchased at the Tobago Curry House located nearby on an unnamed street. Directions: Coming out of Pigeon Point Road you make a...
Christiansted, St Croix 00820, USVI
I get around. It's probably for this reason that I count sunsets above my home island of St. Croix as some of my favorite. Each one comes with decades of memories. Some of the best places to catch the last rays of the day are out west at places...
