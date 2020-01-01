Sensational Street Art
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Loved by some, outlawed by many, graffiti can elevate or destroy a neighbourhood, depending on your perspective. I've always had a love for creative urban art and this Wanderlist includes some inspiring examples.
Costa Rica 5852, C1414 BTJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Behind a great and creative wall, a collaboration of street artists known in Buenos Aires, one can find one of the great (and secret) restaurants in Palermo Soho, Tegui. If you don't know the exact location of the restaurant, you might miss it...
Rua do Conde de Redondo 24, 1150-213 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal is a city of colour and creativity. This artistic flair even extends to its abandoned buildings. The municipal government hired local street artists to cover three buildings (two pictured here), slated for demolition, in unique...
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Melbourne is by far one of the best cities I have ever lived in! A cross between San Francisco and London, the city perfectly combines the old with the new. Many of the buildings exude an old world feel; while the coffee shops, bars, art galleries...
1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
If you're driving or walking down South Congress Ave on an afternoon or evening you'll smell the scent of pizza dough. It is an unmistakable smell and my girlfriend and I are convinced that Home Slice Pizza is actually setup to push the smell out...
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
El-Tahrir Square, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
kind of unreal to be in the location where history was made just a year ago
Doel, 9130 Beveren, Belgium
If you're up for a unique and slightly strange experience, head to the abandoned town of Doel, near Antwerp, to view some incredible street art. The town of Doel has been mostly abandoned, although there are a few stubborn folk who refuse the...
