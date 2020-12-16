Sensational Sandwiches from Around the World
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The simple sandwich. Every culture has them. There are a myriad of possibilities of items that can be put between two slices of bread and I am happy to discover them all!
Binnen Oranjestraat 14, 1013 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was a late Saturday afternoon in Amsterdam. The sun was almost piercing and locals were joyous, thronging cafés and shedding layers. After all, they had suffered weeks of spring's damp and gray homecoming. Knowing the extents to which I will go...
825 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1V4, Canada
A testament to any restaurant, no matter how big or small, is the ability to transform your senses. And when you’re eating their food to not make any sense. This is how I always feel after I eat at Porchetta. I’m literally sitting there—there’s...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Stationed inside the St. Lawrence Market, a veritable treasure trove of edible goodness, Carousel Bakery is where you'll find Hogtown's original peameal bacon sandwich which manages to be both lunch and a history lesson all in one. Curing pork...
12 Farnsworth St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Flour is the kind of Boston bakery worth a visit—or two. While they're famed for sticky buns, it's not their sweetly glazed, pecan covered pastries that keep residents coming back. It's their on-site homestyle baking that makes every crust, bread,...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
370 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1H7, Canada
Like the name says: just braised or slow-roasted meats, served on ciabatta buns. They are known for their hand-carved porchetta, but I order the daily special—that is, if I can get there before 2 p.m. The restaurant is first come, first served, so...
64 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
If you seek hearty, belly-busting comfort food in a fun, laid-back environment, you must try The Meatball Shop. Executive Chef and co-owner Dan Holzman has trained with culinary stars Eric Ripert, Wylie Dufresne and Jean Louis Paladin. General...
Perhaps a titch out of the way for your average visitor, Tori's Bake Shop is well worth a visit if you're about to amble around the Beaches. The space is oh-so-pretty, with minty accents subtly reminding customers that they're in a green...
3203 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629, USA
If this breakfast sandwich picture doesn't make you want to visit Pinky's, I'm not sure what else I can tell you. But how about this: even if diners aren't your thing, you should visit Pinky's. They have cheap Cuban breakfast sandwiches and...
1 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Laidback and affordable, the Public Kitchen & Bar is the more casual sister restaurant to Local 11 Ten. Chef Brandy Williamson applies her formidable skills to salads, sandwiches, and burgers to great effect. Try the faux boy (Williamson's play on...
