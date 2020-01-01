Semester at Sea
Collected by Sara Krypel
Hamburg, Germany Port of Piraeus (Athens), Greece Ports of Civitavecchia & Livorno, Italy Port of Barcelona, Spain Port of Casablanca, Morocco Port of Dakar, Senegal Port of Salvador, Brazil Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Port of Callao, Peru Port of Guayaquil, Ecuador Port of Puntarenas, Costa Rica
20459 Hamburg, Germany
Also known as the St. Pauli Piers, the Landungsbrücken is Europe’s largest floating island. The first portions of this phenomenal pontoon were built in 1839 as coal storage docks for steamships and, over the years, have served as the point of...
Englische Planke 1, 20459 Hamburg, Germany
Referred to by locals as simply “The Michel,” St. Michael’s Church is widely admired as Germany’s finest Baroque-style church. The church was originally built between 1648 and 1661, and is dedicated to the Archangel Michael, who is depicted...
Jean-Dolidier-Weg 75, 21039 Hamburg, Germany
Located about an hour from Hamburg by train, the Neuengamme Concentration Camp Memorial stands as a reminder of the 42,900 prisoners incarcerated at this Nazi concentration camp between 1938 and 1945. The memorial is one of the largest in Germany,...
Admiralitätstraße 77, 20459 Hamburg, Germany
Near the center of Hamburg, this light and bright restaurant with spacious wooden tables and plenty of outdoor seating has been serving delicious fare for over 20 years. The menu changes daily, but expect solid portions with plenty of fresh...
Elbchaussee 401, 22609 Hamburg, Germany
Perched high above Hamburg’s iconic River Elbe, the dining room at Jacob’s Restaurant is one of the most sought-after dinner reservations in the city. Thomas Martin is at the helm as chef of this stylish restaurant, where his classical cuisine...
Rathausstraße 4, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Cafe Paris is located close to Hamburg's city hall, and walking distance from Central Station, and Hotel Reichshof (http://www.afar.com/places/reichshof-hamburg-curio-collection-by-hilton-hamburg), where I recently stayed. Built originally as a...
Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Every Saturday an interesting mix of locals descends to haggle on the 'Flohschanze', a great flea- and antique market in the Schanzenviertel, not too far from the trendy Karolinenviertel. People here take care to preserve the original market...
Via di San Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Palatine Hill was home to an early Roman settlement and had major significance for the city's history. Legend states that Romulus founded Rome on that hill in 753 B.C.E., and Romans even maintained a cult site sacred to the founding father for...
Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Even with Segway tours rolling through and street performers loudly competing for audiences, the 15th-century Piazza Navona somehow retains a shred of grace and elegance in modern Rome. Calm Renaissance palazzi face the piazza’s centerpiece,...
Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
No matter how many postcards you've seen of Rome's iconic Colosseum, you just don't get it until you pass beneath its crumbling arches. Built by Emperor Vespasian in 72 C.E., the huge amphitheater held 50,000 spectators and marked its...
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Ifestou 2, Athina 105 55, Greece
Centered around a flea market, Monastiraki Square is busy with musicians, beggars, street performers, and tourists. Sometimes you'll hear fireworks going off here, for no particular reason. Sometimes there'll be full-on drum circles. The...
Agias Theklas 10, Athina 105 54, Greece
Don't let the "hostel" moniker fool you -- AthenStyle is very budget-friendly, but it also caters to those looking for a little more. I stayed in a beautiful suite here, complete with a small kitchen and a gorgeous stone balcony. Its location next...
28is Oktovriou 44, Athina 106 82, Greece
There are dozens of archaeological museums in Greece, but this is easily the biggest and best. Over 11,000 exhibits—including golden death masks, larger-than-life bronze gods and black-and-terracotta pottery—provide a panorama of Greek...
Adrianou 24, Athina 105 55, Greece
It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to...
Athinas 29, Athina 105 54, Greece
The Acropolis is breathtaking, even at night. I was lucky to have a nice hotel (Hotel Attalos) with a rooftop deck that allowed me to capture this shot.
Plaka, Athens, Greece
We picked up some gyros to-go during our stroll through the historic Plaka neighborhood below the Acropolis. Thespidos street was particularly memorable for the cafe we stopped at and discovering Brettos bar, which we decided to come back to enjoy...
Acropolis, Athens 116 36, Greece
Obviously, you can’t visit Athens without climbing up “the rock” (as locals fondly call the Acropolis) to commune with its crowning glory: the Parthenon. Although visible from most places in the city, getting up close to one of...
Exo Gonia 847 00, Greece
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
The caldera is the big, blue bowl of water you see from everywhere in Santorini. It was born when a massive volcano erupted in the 17th century B.C.E. Some say Santorini (ancient Thera) was the home of Atlantis until the volcano brought it to an...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Oia perches on a slope on the northwest edge of Santorini, overlooking the caldera, and is known as one of the best places on the island to watch the sunset. It was once home to prosperous sea merchants until an earthquake gutted the area in the...
Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Ideally you'd have a whole day to appreciate the world’s foremost collection of Renaissance paintings, housed in the 16th-century headquarters of the Medici court. But for those with less time, highlights include the three great...
Via dei Palchetti, 6R, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
One of the most fun places I dined at in Italy was Il Latini, in Florence. It's in a large, maze-like building with aged prosciutto hanging from the ceilings, and art collaged upon the walls. Seating is at communal tables, and at times it felt...
Piazza Ognissanti, 3, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The rooftop restaurant of the Westin Excelsior hotel wins top prize for being the most panoramic spot for a meal in Florence; floor-to-ceiling, wraparound windowspermit360-degree views over the entire city andthe hills beyond. Chef Matteo...
Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Despite the fact that it was the last week of October, the line to climb to the top of the Duomo dome was wrapped around the building. The line to climb Giotto's bell tower, right next door, was nonexistent. Lucky for us, we had our walking shoes...
