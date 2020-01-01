Seeing the World by Bus, Train, Trolley, Metro...
Public transportation: the only way to go.
800 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Because you won't regret it. Whatever Amtrak's reputation, this has to be one of the best train rides - and the best train services - in the USA. We actually started our rail journey in Vancouver and made our way, haltingly, down the West coast...
There are so many wonderful sites to see in Jaipur, but one not to be missed is the fruit and vegetable market in the old city. Brimming with vendors selling everything from mangoes to cucumbers to tomatoes and pineapples. It's a scene to just...
Jaibalito, Guatemala
One of many highlights of visiting Lake Atitlán was going by boat everywhere. As a city dweller, I've spent a fair amount of time losing my patience while waiting for the bus or train to show up. But here at the dock in Jaibalito, I would have...
The massive Express Bus Terminal Station in Seoul, South Korea. This place is a veritable city that expands out in all directions. Shopping, eating, and train transfers are all on the docket here.
Samara
We met our guide Mubarek all dressed in blue as most of the people in this part of the Sahara wore. The bright blue was a stunning contrast to the orange sand dunes. I was told that they wore blue because it was a bright color that was easy to...
Muang Khua, Laos
Day two of the overland trip from Sa Pa, Vietnam to Muang Khua, Laos. The bus sign lays out our schedule from the previous day, but we're stopped somewhere beyond the Lao border, getting a bit of fresh air, stretching our legs and filling our...
Yeongdeungpodong 1(il)-ga, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Afar's description of the Are We There Yet? theme: "Embarking on your daily commute or navigating the Japanese subway. What surprises have you uncovered while getting from point A to point B that AFAR travelers would want to hear about?" is easy...
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
A chicken bus is a colloquial English name for the colorful modified and decorated US school bus and transit bus in Guatemala. The word "chicken" refers to the fact that rural Guatemalans occasionally transport live animals on such buses, which...
899 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
San Francisco's Muni system can be scummy, inefficient, and scary, but I'd recommend any visitor take the bus vs. a cab at least a few times. Other than walking, riding the bus is the most entertaining and memorable mode of transportation. In a...
Lai Chau, Vietnam
Somewhere between Lao Cai and Lai Chau, our bus had to stop due to construction. I'm still not sure how the driver knew, since there was no one there to halt us. Perhaps it was just an extended pit stop. We stayed here and watched the afternoon...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Westgate, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
I had been fascinated by the bus system started in Curitiba, Brazil many, many years ago. The idea is to recreate the advantages of train transport such as elevated covered stations, no-stair entry, dedicated routes and so on, but saving capital...
141-10 Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Rua Senhora Saúde 6B, 1100-390 Lisboa, Portugal
The city’s iconic wood-paneled Tram 28 rambles along a 4.3-mile route from Campo de Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, navigating tight turns and steep inclines as it passes some of Lisbon’s most endearing attractions. Originally commissioned in the...
