See you in Taipei!

No. 101號, Jihe Road, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
Calling all lovers of food: Shilin Night Market is the largest of many night markets in Taipei. It is easily accessible by MRT and has endless stalls of restaurants/stands as well as shops. Bring a friend so you can share and experience more of...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
No. 46, Xuzhou Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 100
It seems like there’s a market on every street in Taipei, and that’s almost true. But it’s also true that most have their own, unique focus as a way to provide shoppers with great products in an easy-to-find way. For unique, handcrafted gifts and...
No. 13號, Alley 40, Lane 181, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
A bookshop-cafe-gallery-zakka store, VVG Something packs a lot into a space the size of a closet. Part of the budding VVG lifestyle mini-empire of restaurants and boutiques, it's the perfect spot for browsing on a rainy afternoon. Among recent...
Satisfying your sweet tooth can be a challenge at times when traveling around Asia, but this bakery and sweet shop in Taipei has mastered the fine art of confections. Sure, it’s a fun cafe to spend the morning with a steaming hot beverage, but it...
