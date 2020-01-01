Secret Diving
Collected by Nikki Behrens
Poste restante, Fakarava 98763, French Polynesia
Fakarava's lagoon is majestic, with translucent blue waters filled with vibrant coral and tropical fish. In fact, Fakara is touted as the "mecca of diving" thanks to its waters rich with flora and big fauna. Enjoy a walk along its perimeter...
Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
In the past few years, Las Terrenas has become a popular bohemian style destination alternative for those you are not into all inclusive resorts in Punta Cana. The European expat community has infused an international flavor into the local hotel,...
Just south of Bimini, tiny Gun Cay is the site of Honeymoon Harbour Beach, a remote and beautiful stretch of shore that’s accessible only by boat. Bimini Undersea offers trips to the beach, where you can lounge on the sand and snorkel in the...
Yigo, Guam
This was the place that started it all for me with Guam. A friend was stationed there and just after new year’s she posted a photo of herself, her husband and daughter snorkeling here on New Year’s Day. Of course it was cold and rainy here in...
