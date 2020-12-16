Seattle's Southern Cuisine
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Cajun, Creole, and soul food — not what you were expecting to dine on in Seattle? Give it a try and spice up your visit!
1716 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405, USA
It’s simply not possible to walk away from Southern Kitchen hungry; you’re much more likely to walk away carrying a doggie bag packed full of fried chicken, red beans and rice, and mashed potatoes. This little corner cafe is always humming with...
4201 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
As the PDX local expert, I do try to venture north every now and again to observe how the neighbors are getting along. Roux is a wonderful wisp of fresh energy for the SEA food scene. From the striking location on Fremont to the cajun cooking with...
501 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
There’s nothing fancy about Ezell’s, a hole-in-the-wall fried chicken joint in Seattle's Central District—there isn’t even seating. But that’s not the point. You don’t go to Ezell’s for the ambience; you go for the crispy, batter-fried drumsticks,...
403 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A small, Southern-influenced cafe on the 15th Avenue strip, the Wandering Goose is worth a visit if only for its excellent neon sign – a plump, bottom-heavy goose waddling back and forth. Their breakfast and lunch fare includes classics like...
Seattle, WA, USA
When you see Jemil’s big yellow truck, you know you’re in for some hearty comfort food: catfish po’boys, spicy gumbo and jambalaya, and red beans and rice. If you can’t decide, get the catfish sampler platter and try a bit of everything. It takes...
400 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
My Sweet Lil Cakes serves up sweet and savory waffles from a cheerful bright orange truck. Sweet options include a red velvet buttermilk waffle with dark cherries and sweet cream cheese, and the signature savory option is the chicken and waffle...
9826 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106, USA
Roll up your sleeves, tuck in your plastic bibs, and lick your chops — it’s about to get messy. When you order a crawfish boil at Crawfish House, you get a big plastic sack sloshing with spicy sauce, seafood, sausage, and corn. Don’t forget the...
9261 57th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118, USA
This chicken-and-waffles joint is owned by NBA star Nate Robinson, which explains the basketball jerseys and memorabilia decorating the restaurant. What needs no explanation are the juicy, sauce-glazed wings and fluffy, oversized waffles delivered...
