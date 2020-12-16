Seattle's Best Brunches
Let those early birds have their worms. Brunch in Seattle is a relaxed morning-to-afternoon affair — it's such a beloved weekend ritual that popular weekend spots can involve hour-long waits. Bring a book, help yourself to some coffee (or a mimosa), and enjoy the people-watching.
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
With a fresh 'berry bar' so you can top your pancakes and French toast as you wish, "Portage Bay Café" is an institution in Seattle's University District. A few blocks up from a drawbridge and houseboats, fuel up here before renting a bike or...
1621 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
It's an uphill walk to get to Glo's, and, once you get there, you'll have to wait because it's pocket sized. But let's say you sit on the benches outside, watching the busy intersection under grey stormy skies (the only kind you get in Seattle)...
429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
664 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
There are plenty of great dim sum restaurants in Seattle's International District, aka Chinatown, but Duk Li is a personal favorite. While they don't wheel carts full of steamer baskets around the restaurant, the food is served up fresh, fast, and...
5242 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Senor Moose bills itself as "comida tipica" — real Mexican food. They feature regional food from Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Michoacan, plus more familiar fare like tacos and enchiladas. But the highlight is brunch, when they serve up dishes like Chorizo...
403 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A small, Southern-influenced cafe on the 15th Avenue strip, the Wandering Goose is worth a visit if only for its excellent neon sign – a plump, bottom-heavy goose waddling back and forth. Their breakfast and lunch fare includes classics like...
2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes...
4150, 1400 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Skillet started life as a food truck, and you’ll still see their mobile kitchen popping up around Seattle throughout the week (check their website for location info). But sometimes it’s easier to head to one of their permanent diners, where you...
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Hattie’s Hat is a Ballard classic, even if you’re not hung over (but especially if you are). It’s definitely a bar that serves food, rather than a restaurant, but the booths in the back area tend to be relatively quieter. The brunch menu includes...
