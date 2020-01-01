Seattle Washington
2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Gas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was...
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
Seattle, WA, USA
One of Seattle's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous...
4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98195, USA
When visiting Seattle, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The...
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Cal Anderson Park (named after Washington's first openly gay legislator) is located at the Pike/Pine nexus of gay-friendly, hipster-filled Capitol Hill. With plenty of grassy lawns for picnics, reading, or playing bocce ball, it's no surprise that...
1253 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Locals may get a twinge of nostalgia remembering Lunchbox Laboratory's original, tiny shack in Ballard, where vintage lunchboxes covered the walls, and they closed when they ran out of meat. Fortunately, their new South Lake Union location is much...
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
1112 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This haven for rum lovers is one of Capitol Hill's newest craft-cocktail bars. Step inside and admire the floor-to-ceiling shelves packed full of books and nautical curios, along with plenty of cribbage and domino sets for customers to use. Sit at...
1621 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
It's an uphill walk to get to Glo's, and, once you get there, you'll have to wait because it's pocket sized. But let's say you sit on the benches outside, watching the busy intersection under grey stormy skies (the only kind you get in Seattle)...
2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
