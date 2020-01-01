Seattle Trip
Collected by Tanisha Tuvanuti
6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Cover more ground in central Seattle with Pronto’s bike-share system. A 24-hour pass costs $8 and allows you unlimited rides of 30 minutes or less (incremental charges apply for longer rides). A 3-day pass is $16. With 500 bikes and 50 stations...
105 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
If you don’t have a car — or you just want a quick tour of the highlights — the Emerald City Trolley is a convenient way to get around town to popular sightseeing attractions. Destinations include the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Pioneer...
950 NW Carkeek Park Rd, Seattle, WA 98177, USA
Carkeek Park is a 220-acre space that includes forest, meadows, wetlands, creeks, and beach. From its beach, you can see the southern tip of Whidbey Island, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Olympic Mountains. There's a large picnic area with...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the...
1532 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Capitol Hill’s Melrose Market is a spacious, sunlit, vintagey-looking indoor market with a variety of artisanal and locally made foods: Rain Shadow Meats, Calf & Kid cheese, the Marigold & Mint flower shop, and Taylor Shellfish. There are also a...
3521 Beach Dr SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Stroll along one of Seattle’s beaches at low tide and you’ll be amazed at the diversity of marine life on display: starfish, anemones, tiny crabs, and even the occasional squid or moon snail. During the Seattle Aquarium’s weekend beach walks,...
1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Washington, USA
For several summers, I just couldn't seem to get the timing right for wildflowers while hiking around Mt. Rainier: too early, too late, too cold, rain...Finally, one summer, although the skies were grey and getting lower on the glaciers, I arrived...
Paradise, WA 98361, USA
From Paradise Meadow, there are several short and easy hikes, even if you didn’t bring your hiking boots. The one-mile hike to Myrtle Falls is a gentle, paved slope that’s even wheelchair-accessible with assistance. Your reward is a stunning view,...
Reflection Lake, Washington, USA
Reflection Lake is the iconic Mt. Rainier view that you’ll see on all the postcards — and you just have to pull over on the side of the road to see it. (You do have to pay the national park fee, as it’s inside the park.) On a calm, sunny day, it...
Washington, USA
Sunrise is the highest-elevation area in Mt. Rainier National Park that can be reached via car. From here, you can see Mt. Rainier, Emmons glacier, beautiful wildflower meadows, and other volcanoes in the Cascade Range, such as Mount Adams. The...
