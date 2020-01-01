Seattle Picks
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
My sister Mary and niece Julie live in Seattle, and those two of the reasons it's one of my favorite places. Here are some others.
Seattle, WA, USA
When I first moved to Seattle, the Arboretum was a welcome respite from the library. (I had moved there for grad school.) I wouldn't have guessed that it would become one of the places, a couple of years later, where I would get to know my...
4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98195, USA
When visiting Seattle, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
913 S Jackson St suite A, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
With one of the largest Cambodian communities outside of Southeast Asia, the Seattle area is an ideal place to be introduced to Khmer cuisine. Twenty five years ago, the family-run Phnom Penh Noodle House in the Chinatown/International District...
Seattle, WA, USA
One of Seattle's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous...
4234 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
The bars I like are either great visual experiences, great memories, or have great people. Oh, and they should have good things to drink. Try a pint of Mac and Jack here. McGilvra's has a nice view of Lake Washington, and great memories of...
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
435 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A Seattle institution with a focus on sustainably sourced and fair trade coffee, Caffe Ladro has been around since the early 1990s, and now offers 14 locations around town. Each coffee shop has its own decor and a slightly different feel, but all...
2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind...
3015 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
“To move between Puget Sound and Lake Washington, salmon swim through the locks. There’s a fish ladder with an underwater viewing window. In the late summer and fall, it’s mayhem.” -Bill Frisell 3015 NW 54th St. This appeared in the March/April...
