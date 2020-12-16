Seattle for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Seattle is a cultural gem that takes full advantage of its beautiful setting in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy some of the finest food on the West Coast, stunning architecture, and, of course, coffee along with waterside views at every turn.
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Serious Pie is one of local celebrity chef Tom Douglas’s restaurants—and his take on a pizza parlor. The pies are rustic, free-form creations with unusual ingredient combinations; the best way to experience them is to order several and share. The...
325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Cal Anderson Park (named after Washington's first openly gay legislator) is located at the Pike/Pine nexus of gay-friendly, hipster-filled Capitol Hill. With plenty of grassy lawns for picnics, reading, or playing bocce ball, it's no surprise that...
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
After visiting the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, relax for a bit in the downstairs café. The walls are French, literally—paneling and paintings from an 18th-century château on permanent loan to the museum. The affordable European...
910 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98164, USA
You may be wondering, "What's so secret about a drugstore?" Ah, but Bartell Drugs is much more than a quick stop for band-aids or travel size toothpaste (although it's that, too). Not everyone realizes that this local chain carries a wide...
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
2100 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
A piece of cinematic history, Seattle’s Cinerama is one of only three movie theaters in the world still capable of showing three-strip Cinerama films (as well as 35/70mm films). Recently remodeled, the large theater is full of old-time glamour,...
10600 NE 9th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
