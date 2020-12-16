Seattle for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Seattle is a cultural gem that takes full advantage of its beautiful setting in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy some of the finest food on the West Coast, stunning architecture, and, of course, coffee along with waterside views at every turn.
614 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding...
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
1511 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This photo shows a local neighborhood "map" in the window of one of my favorite stores anywhere, Metsker Maps in downtown Seattle. "Without geography, we're nowhere," proclaims a bumper sticker from what's been a family-run institution for over...
Seattle, WA, USA
One of Seattle's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous...
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
1010 Valley St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
The Center for Wooden Boats is a great place to learn about Seattle's maritime history. Free boat rides on Sundays, sailing classes for adults and children as well as boat rentals and a center full of knowledgable and enthusiastic people! Open...
1621 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
It's an uphill walk to get to Glo's, and, once you get there, you'll have to wait because it's pocket sized. But let's say you sit on the benches outside, watching the busy intersection under grey stormy skies (the only kind you get in Seattle)...
