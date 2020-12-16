Seattle
Collected by Caryn Rogers
Musts: Hike via Tour Guide Jackie Sail Boat Ride Comedy Show/Theatre Spa
Save Place
2300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Endless Knot is a fun and stylish women’s clothing boutique in Belltown carrying mostly independent and local designers, including Seattle label Prairie Underground. Expect boutique prices, but you can find colorful, pretty separates and dresses...
Save Place
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Save Place
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Save Place
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
Save Place
1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a...
Save Place
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
Save Place
614 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding...
Save Place
1727 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Want to stay conveniently close to downtown Seattle's attractions without paying downtown-Seattle hotel prices? Or would you rather be a short walk away from Capitol Hill's vibrant shopping, eating, and bar scene? Either way, the Gaslight Inn...
Save Place
1923 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Pensione Nichols is the best kind of first hello to the City of Seattle. Located in a historic building on 1st Avenue, this small European style B&B is filled with antiques while at the same time made to feel like home. A breakfast of yogurt,...
Save Place
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
Save Place
6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Seattle's seafood is justifiably famous, but the restaurants can admittedly be a little stodgy and over-formal. For a more casual and family-friendly ambience, try Ray's Cafe, upstairs from the more formal Ray's Boathouse. You'll get the same...
Save Place
1700 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
There is an initial stir walking into blueacre. It's just a little too perfect. The raw bar, split seating areas, private dining room, the art, the simplicity. Maybe just a little over-thought on ticking all the design boxes. That all fades upon...
Save Place
1307 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
On a summer day in Seattle, get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head...
Save Place
Seattle’s booming restaurant scene can be too much of a good thing: it’s hard to narrow the list down to just a few top places to try. Maximize your time (and your waistline) with Savor Seattle Food Tours, the immensely popular guided tours that...
Save Place
102 Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Seattle has plenty of history — and if you believe the ghost hunters, it’s had its fair share of grisly deaths and eerie spirits, too. Based in Pioneer Square, Spooked in Seattle’s lively (and occasionally corny) 90-minute walking tour takes you...
Save Place
105 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
If you don’t have a car — or you just want a quick tour of the highlights — the Emerald City Trolley is a convenient way to get around town to popular sightseeing attractions. Destinations include the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Pioneer...
Save Place
1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Here’s one Santa we’re willing to bet you haven’t seen before: Diving Santa, a festively attired scuba diver (beard and all) who jumps into the Seattle Aquarium’s Window on Washington Waters tank on December weekends. Kids can ask Diving Santa...
Save Place
1912 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
For many Seattle visitors, the original Starbucks is a Pike Place Market highlight. If you're a Starbucks devotee, take a quick peek inside to get a glimpse of history. The line will likely snake out the door and down the block, so if you don't...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25