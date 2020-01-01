Where are you going?
Seattle

Collected by Izzy MacLeish
Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
Pike Pub & Brewery

1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge

1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
The Upstairs

2209 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
So called because it’s located above sister restaurant Pintxo, The Upstairs is indeed up a flight of stairs, but once you’re inside, it feels like a cozy, if dimly lit, living room, complete with Victorian-style couches and wingback chairs,...
Rendezvous

2322 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Part restaurant and part performance venue, the Rendezvous is a full night out in one cozy spot. The restaurant has typical bar food (burgers, salads, deep-fried snacks) that's basic but good; happy hour goes from 3-6 pm daily with food specials....
West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
A fun restaurant/lounge in West Seattle with tiki-bar flair, West 5 offers a popular happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight. Stop in for a drink and admire their vintage decor and the oversized, crown-shaped neon sign...
The Terrace

411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Located in The Fairmont Olympic’s main lobby, the Terrace is an upscale piano bar featuring live music Thursday through Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m. Happy hour is daily from 3:30–6:00 p.m. and features food and drink specials, as well as local...
Coastal Kitchen

429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
Elliott Bay Book Company

1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
Totokaelo

1523 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The fabulous and creative Jill Wenger created and founded the beautiful Totokaelo in 2003 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This store is truly a purveyor of beautifully designed and thoughtfully curated fashion and objects, as the website...
Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
More of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer....
Elysian Brewery

1221 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night...
Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream

1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
Victrola Coffee

411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
Remedy Teas

345 15th Ave E Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big...
Cal Anderson Park

1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Cal Anderson Park (named after Washington's first openly gay legislator) is located at the Pike/Pine nexus of gay-friendly, hipster-filled Capitol Hill. With plenty of grassy lawns for picnics, reading, or playing bocce ball, it's no surprise that...
Twice Sold Tales

1833 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Also known as “the bookstore with the cats,” Twice Sold Tales has a great neon sign that’s worth the visit all by itself. But don’t stop there—go inside and wind your way through the narrow aisles of bookshelves...
Anchovies & Olives

1550 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
One of local celebrity chef Ethan Stowell’s restaurants, Anchovies and Olives describes itself as “an Italian-inspired seafood and pasta joint.” The ever-changing dinner menu offers appetizers like fried chickpeas with smoked paprika and lemon,...
Bar Cotto

1546 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
A neighborhood bar with Italian flair, Bar Cotto offers a carefully edited menu of pizza, vegetables, bruschetta, and local and imported cured meats. The Corona bean and cauliflower salad with currants and rosemary is a must-try, while the creamy...
Oola Distillery

1314 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Part of the recent local boom in artisanal and craft liquors, Oola Distillery describes itself as a “micro-distillery” in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. They create small batches of gin, vodka, flavored vodkas (including...
Melrose Market

1532 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Capitol Hill’s Melrose Market is a spacious, sunlit, vintagey-looking indoor market with a variety of artisanal and locally made foods: Rain Shadow Meats, Calf & Kid cheese, the Marigold & Mint flower shop, and Taylor Shellfish. There are also a...
Quinn's Pub

1001 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Quinn’s gastropub specializes in meat, meat, and more meat — everything from crispy pork belly to wild boar sloppy Joes to roasted bone marrow and foie gras frites. Choose an assortment of small plates to share, or get a large plate all to...
Paris Eastside

Bellevue, WA, USA
If you’re ready to take your love of macarons to the next level, who better than a Parisienne to teach you how to bake them? At Paris Eastside, you’ll learn the fundamentals, enjoy a glass of perfectly paired wine, and make sweet and savory...
Li'l Woody's

1211 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
With two locations (Capitol Hill and Ballard), Lil’ Woody’s is known around Seattle for their hearty, inexpensive burgers. (Note to convention-goers: the Capitol Hill location is just a few blocks up Pine St. from the Convention Center.) Toppings...
Six Arms

300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Six Arms Brewery is a Seattle outpost of the regional McMenamin’s chain. Their beers include a range of stouts, pale ales, and IPAs, plus Edgefield cider and wine — but more importantly, you can get their delicious pear brandy sidecar cocktail...
Volunteer Park

1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the...
Spinasse

1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Inside Spinasse’s charmingly rustic dining room, you’ll feel like you’ve left Seattle for an Italian trattoria. The roasted beet salad with cherries, radishes and marinated La Tur cheese is tangy and refreshing, while the hand-cut egg pastas are...
Pike Place Market

85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
