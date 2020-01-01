Seattle
Collected by Aisling Marie
1005 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Caffe Vita is an independently owned Seattle coffee company that's been roasting coffee locally since 1995. The Capitol Hill location isn't the original store (that's in Queen Anne), but it is one of the nicest — a large, two-story place with...
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
A fun restaurant/lounge in West Seattle with tiki-bar flair, West 5 offers a popular happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to midnight. Stop in for a drink and admire their vintage decor and the oversized, crown-shaped neon sign...
126 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Located below a billiards room in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, the Pharmacy is a retro-funky lounge with a strictly classic craft cocktail menu: Manhattans, sidecars, old-fashioneds, and French 75s. Order at the bar, then take your drink to one of...
1013 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
A popular spot for late-night carb-loading (it’s open until 2 a.m. every night), Bimbo’s serves up cheap and enormous burritos in its eye-catching restaurant, decorated wall-to-wall in a Mexican-wrestler-and-black-velvet theme. When you see the...
4225 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Seattle's favorite Caribbean grill features fantastically messy grub that catapulted Paseo to number three on Yelp's 2016 list of best places to eat in the U.S. The menu's undisputed star: the slow-roasted pork—garnished with...
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
With a fresh 'berry bar' so you can top your pancakes and French toast as you wish, "Portage Bay Café" is an institution in Seattle's University District. A few blocks up from a drawbridge and houseboats, fuel up here before renting a bike or...
4150, 1400 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Skillet started life as a food truck, and you’ll still see their mobile kitchen popping up around Seattle throughout the week (check their website for location info). But sometimes it’s easier to head to one of their permanent diners, where you...
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
5344 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A little gem of a store located on a cobbled brick side street in Ballard, Horseshoe has a fun, casual hipster-boho-chic aesthetic and beautiful clothes and jewelry, whether you’re shopping for a professional work look or a wedding outfit. Their...
2204 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A pretty pastel bonbon of a vintage boutique, Trove is so full of amazing stuff that you won’t know what to look at first. Will it be the sparkling sequined cardigans? The chunky costume jewelry? Or the gorgeously voluminous circa-1950s vintage...
2220 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Called “one of the five best music stores in America” by the Wall Street Journal, Bop Street is a vinyl collector’s paradise, with a genre-ranging inventory of over half a million titles. The store has been around for nearly 30 years and is still...
2209 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Sonic Boom Records is a large, dog-friendly independent music store on Ballard’s main shopping stretch. They have new and used CDs and vinyl for the collectors, and the knowledgeable staff is happy to help you find whatever you’re looking for....
702 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Half indie fashion boutique, half vintage shop, Show Pony packs a lot of fun stuff in their small, two-level store. Their main clothing line, Prairie Underground, offers casual, intricately draped pieces with ladylike detailing. Their jewelry...
3419 Fremont Pl N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It may not look like much from the simple street entrance, but vintage-loving shoppers will find plenty to browse at this underground, two-floor antique mall. You’ll find black velvet paintings, vintage pinup magazines and comics, and antique...
429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
915 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Feel like learning to East Coast Swing, Salsa, Tango, Waltz or Kizomba while you're in Seattle? From events to classes, to venue rentals and Footloose-inspired advocacy (repeal the 'dance tax' in Washington State), this is the perfect place for a...
1314 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Part of the recent local boom in artisanal and craft liquors, Oola Distillery describes itself as a “micro-distillery” in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. They create small batches of gin, vodka, flavored vodkas (including...
1532 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Capitol Hill’s Melrose Market is a spacious, sunlit, vintagey-looking indoor market with a variety of artisanal and locally made foods: Rain Shadow Meats, Calf & Kid cheese, the Marigold & Mint flower shop, and Taylor Shellfish. There are also a...
1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the...
325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Guarded by the Hammering Man sculpture outside, thissuperb museum collection romps from native tribal art to African masks to carvings from Oceania. Highlights include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and The Studio, a portrait of the ...
200 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Another one of the buildings created for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Pacific Science Center has a midcentury-space-age vintage-futuristic look from the outside. But inside, it’s all cutting-edge technology like the IMAX Theatre, laser dome...
