Seattle
Collected by Rachel Gillett
4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A mainstay on lists of the top seafood restaurants and oyster bars in the United States, this Ballard hipster hangout is captained by Renee Erickson, whom the James Beard Foundation named 2016's Best Chef Northwest. Sit at the marble-topped bar...
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
400 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
If you’re in Fremont, Brouwer’s Cafe is a fun, casual option that's conveniently close to Theo Chocolate — just look for a big corrugated red-and-brown building. Lunch specials include hearty pub fare like lamb burgers, open-faced sandwiches, and...
N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
702 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Half indie fashion boutique, half vintage shop, Show Pony packs a lot of fun stuff in their small, two-level store. Their main clothing line, Prairie Underground, offers casual, intricately draped pieces with ladylike detailing. Their jewelry...
3419 Fremont Pl N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It may not look like much from the simple street entrance, but vintage-loving shoppers will find plenty to browse at this underground, two-floor antique mall. You’ll find black velvet paintings, vintage pinup magazines and comics, and antique...
411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
5405 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
With over 150 varieties of loose leaf teas and tisanes and a great seasonal crepes menu (with gluten free options) - Miro Tea is my favorite spot in historic downtown Ballard for a late brunch. The interior is made up of a stylishly mismatched set...
1005 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Caffe Vita is an independently owned Seattle coffee company that's been roasting coffee locally since 1995. The Capitol Hill location isn't the original store (that's in Queen Anne), but it is one of the nicest — a large, two-story place with...
435 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A Seattle institution with a focus on sustainably sourced and fair trade coffee, Caffe Ladro has been around since the early 1990s, and now offers 14 locations around town. Each coffee shop has its own decor and a slightly different feel, but all...
