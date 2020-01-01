Seattle
Collected by Francesca Grandillo
1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Mount Rainier, Washington 98304, USA
Skyline Trail at Mt. Rainier National Park in August — wildflowers, beautiful scenery, moderate hiking conditions
2423 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Ace Hotels—whose growing brand epitomizes a cool, unfussy, überhip hotel stay—debuted at this site in 1999, and it has become a kind of template for the company’s trademark style. While offering the essentials (including serious coffee by...
2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The Edgewater made its mark in Seattle history as the place The Beatles stayed when they came through on tour in 1964. Other rock stars (and those who like to travel like rock stars) have since stayed at the Edgewater, choosing it for its singular...
86 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
As indicated by its name, the Inn at the Market offers the quintessential Seattle setting, being that it's the only hotel situated right at Pike Place Market. Rooms with water views look out over the iconic market neon sign, the Great Wheel, Puget...
1635 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Green luxury is the focus at the Hyatt at Olive 8. It’s Seattle’s first LEED-certified hotel and residence. The hotel takes up the first 17 floors; the rest of the building’s 36 floors are residential. The public spaces are sleek, with modern...
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
If you’ve never had a Japanese hot dog, it’s not exactly ballpark fare. Unconventional and highly flavorful topping combos like wasabi mayo, nori, bonito flakes, and sukiyaki beef make for a completely different experience. It’s not for everyone,...
3515 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Of course there’s a pie food truck! Pie’s savory selections include classics like peppered steak and spicy pork, as well as more unusual flavors like channa masala, meatloaf, and triple pig (ground pork, bacon, ham, potatoes, onions, bacon gravy);...
1301 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Gluten-free folks will appreciate this Mexican food truck, where the entire menu is gluten-free. They offer tiny tacos with handmade tortillas in flavors like chicken mole and spiced mushroom with poblano cream, as well as gorditas — fat little...
1412 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Started in 2009 as a humble food truck, this Hawaiian-Korean eatery has expanded to four brick-and-mortar locations (including Super Six, an offshoot in funky Columbia City). Get messy—and delighted—tucking into Spam sliders, kalbi...
Crepes just might be the ideal street food: casual, fun to eat, and — crucially — available in both sweet and savory. Crisp Creperie delivers both out of their roaming truck, in an ever-changing menu with unexpected flavor combinations like...
For food-truck entertainment value, it’s hard to beat watching tiny donuts being freshly made in front of your eyes. Street Donuts delivers bowls of tiny bite-size donuts with an assortment of exciting and unusual toppings: dustings of curry,...
This new Korean-fusion food truck is already a hit for downtown lunchtime, thanks to its customizable bibimbap bowls, spicy-sweet kimchi fries, and gloriously chewy mochi beignets — which arrive piping-hot and covered in powdered sugar, and are...
Washington, USA
For several summers, I just couldn't seem to get the timing right for wildflowers while hiking around Mt. Rainier: too early, too late, too cold, rain...Finally, one summer, although the skies were grey and getting lower on the glaciers, I arrived...
Paradise, WA 98361, USA
From Paradise Meadow, there are several short and easy hikes, even if you didn’t bring your hiking boots. The one-mile hike to Myrtle Falls is a gentle, paved slope that’s even wheelchair-accessible with assistance. Your reward is a stunning view,...
Washington, USA
Sunrise is the highest-elevation area in Mt. Rainier National Park that can be reached via car. From here, you can see Mt. Rainier, Emmons glacier, beautiful wildflower meadows, and other volcanoes in the Cascade Range, such as Mount Adams. The...
33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd, Enumclaw, WA 98022, USA
If you’re going to take a scenic gondola ride, it might as well be up the side of a mountain, right? Crystal Mountain’s gondola costs a hefty $25 round trip, but it does come with some lovely views and a surprisingly smooth ride. About six people...
Reflection Lake, Washington, USA
Reflection Lake is the iconic Mt. Rainier view that you’ll see on all the postcards — and you just have to pull over on the side of the road to see it. (You do have to pay the national park fee, as it’s inside the park.) On a calm, sunny day, it...
1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Amid the colorful, serene splendor of Seattle's Japanese Gardens, located at the entrance of Washington Park, the winding paths and dark, wet branches made me think of Ezra Pound's famous poem "In a Station of the Metro": The apparition of these...
Green Lake, Seattle, WA 98115, USA
Right in the middle of a packed urban neighborhood, this treasure of a local park in Seattle aims to please. Perfect for morning jogs or walks, it caters to hundreds of visitors a day, looking to soak up the 2.8 mile path and views. Beautiful...
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
950 NW Carkeek Park Rd, Seattle, WA 98177, USA
Carkeek Park is a 220-acre space that includes forest, meadows, wetlands, creeks, and beach. From its beach, you can see the southern tip of Whidbey Island, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Olympic Mountains. There's a large picnic area with...
200 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Another one of the buildings created for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Pacific Science Center has a midcentury-space-age vintage-futuristic look from the outside. But inside, it’s all cutting-edge technology like the IMAX Theatre, laser dome...
