Seattle
Collected by April Kelly
1307 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
On a summer day in Seattle, get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head...
1511 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This photo shows a local neighborhood "map" in the window of one of my favorite stores anywhere, Metsker Maps in downtown Seattle. "Without geography, we're nowhere," proclaims a bumper sticker from what's been a family-run institution for over...
606 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98138, USA
The perfect way to spend a cold and rainy day in Seattle is drinking hot green tea and slurping up warm miso ramen at Samurai Noodle. Samurai has a great selection of ramen, but I highly recommend the miso ramen. Miso ramen is from Hokkaido, in...
1036 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Tamarind Tree proves you can take the Vietnamese out of Vietnam. This place makes every effort to keep their traditional cuisine in tow. It is tucked in a corner of a Little Saigon business complex with no street signage. Having spent time all...
2358 W, US-101, Port Angeles, WA 98363, USA
Washington's Olympic Peninsula possesses the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer from alpine peaks to temperate rainforests and rugged coastline. Kayaking along the Strait of Juan de Fuca is a great way to explore the various coves along the...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Yes, you read that right... "Keep clam" is the motto at Ivar's famous Seattle seafood restaurants. Ivar's has plenty of locations around town, from the casual fish-and-chip stands to the fancier waterfront Acres of Clams and Salmon House, but all...
2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Gas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was...
Paradise, WA 98361, USA
From Paradise Meadow, there are several short and easy hikes, even if you didn’t bring your hiking boots. The one-mile hike to Myrtle Falls is a gentle, paved slope that’s even wheelchair-accessible with assistance. Your reward is a stunning view,...
Longmire, WA 98304, USA
Formerly Mt. Rainier National Park’s headquarters, Longmire has since been decommissioned, but remains a national historic district. Nowadays, it’s a small museum that tells the history of the park’s early days — which seems to include a lot of...
1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Rachel’s Ginger Beer is a local favorite, brewing up slightly spicy, not-too-sweet (nonalcoholic) ginger beer, in their original recipe as well as seasonal varietals such as strawberry rhubarb, Asian pear, carrot beet, and raspberry. RGB is...
1325 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Adored by locals, Fran’s Chocolates shop is a tasty local tradition. Indulge in one of their classic gold-foil-wrapped chocolate ingots, or savor their grey salt and smoked salt caramels—they're rich, intense, and deeply flavorful. Fran’s uses...
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
With a fresh 'berry bar' so you can top your pancakes and French toast as you wish, "Portage Bay Café" is an institution in Seattle's University District. A few blocks up from a drawbridge and houseboats, fuel up here before renting a bike or...
