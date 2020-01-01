Seattle
Collected by Brandi Gates
List View
Map View
Brandi Gates′s Wishlist
Save Place
1833 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Also known as “the bookstore with the cats,” Twice Sold Tales has a great neon sign that’s worth the visit all by itself. But don’t stop there—go inside and wind your way through the narrow aisles of bookshelves...
Save Place
501 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Time for a game night? If you’re in Capitol Hill, Raygun Lounge has everything you need. There's a large selection of board, card, miniature, role playing, and collectible games (including rare and out-of-print titles), and if they don’t have it...
Save Place
119 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
Pretty Parlor, possibly the most perfectly named boutique in Seattle, looks exactly like it sounds: a cavity-inducingly sweet pink bon-bon of a shop, crammed full of vintage clothing, accessories, and jewelry, plus modern stuff from local indie...
Save Place
425 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Even in a bibliophilic city like Seattle, Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe stands out as an exceptionally geek-friendly haven. For one thing, it presides over some of the best themed book clubs in town—human thought and sexuality,...
Save Place
1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the...
Save Place
429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
Save Place
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
Save Place
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
Save Place
925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
If there's a single most iconic Seattle meal, it's probably fish and chips. We're rightly famous for our salmon, which is very tasty when given the batter-fried treatment, but halibut may be the most popular choice for locals (and well worth the...
Save Place
818 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
More of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer....
Save Place
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
Save Place
411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
Save Place
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Save Place
1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
If the ice cream truck is the original food truck, Street Treats is going back to its roots with homemade, custom ice cream sandwiches. The cookies come in flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter, molasses, and snickerdoodle, filled with...
Save Place
400 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
My Sweet Lil Cakes serves up sweet and savory waffles from a cheerful bright orange truck. Sweet options include a red velvet buttermilk waffle with dark cherries and sweet cream cheese, and the signature savory option is the chicken and waffle...
Save Place
508 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
At the Seattle Pinball Museum, everything may be behind glass, but nothing is hands-off! The owners have a rotating collection of pinball machines, usually about 30 at a time, ranging from old-timey wooden boxes to modern games with tons of bells...
Save Place
5318 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
When you pick your way down the metal stairs into Space Oddity, it quickly becomes very clear that this vintage furniture store is the result of a collector’s passion. Owner Todd Werny focuses on midcentury style, assembling an eclectic mix of...
Save Place
925 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
In the heart of downtown, Belle Epicurean is located inside the Fairmont Hotel, but has a small storefront on 4th Avenue. Step inside this tiny French bakery and inhale the aroma of croissants, macarons, and other confections. Belle serves...
Save Place
10600 NE 9th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
Save Place
2214 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Open for over 35 years, this venerable independent bookstore has a good selection of adult fiction and nonfiction, but it really specializes in children’s and young adult books. Good karma alert: they offer free gift wrapping, plus discounts...
Save Place
4326 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
Not just a wonderfully large bookstore—although it is that—the University Bookstore is also a café and a fantastic gift shop. The two-level bookstore has a textbook section for students and general fiction and nonfiction for the...
Save Place
4709 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
Half Price Books isn’t an independent bookstore, but any place that sells used books is worth digging through for bargains—plus this store also carries calendars, music, DVDs, games, and gift items. The inventory rotates pretty...
Save Place
3504 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It’s basically a universally acknowledged truth that a true Seattle used bookstore must have a resident cat, and Ophelia's Books, in Fremont, is no exception. Well-organized and eclectic, they carry out-of-print and one-of-a-kind treasures....
Save Place
7 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
In case the unthinkable happens and you run out of reading material while visiting Seattle, there’s an inexpensive solution at hand: Mercer Street Books. Located in Lower Queen Anne, this little used bookstore offers a general selection of...
Save Place
92 Pike St # B, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Pike Place Market isn’t just fish-throwing and flower bouquets: it’s also home to Left Bank Books, a collectively owned and operated anarchist bookstore that sells primarily political and philosophical nonfiction, but also literary...
Save Place
1501 Pike Pl #322, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
B L M F Literary Saloon is proof that there are treasures to be found for the patient visitor who wanders down to the less-frequented lower levels of Pike Place Market. For more than 17 years, J.B. Johnson has owned this cozy, lovingly curated...
Save Place
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Save Place
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
Save Place
With a Stefano Ferrara wood-fired oven at the heart of this 40-seat pizza parlor, Life of Pie quickly becomes the life of the party. The pizza is Tuscan-style crust with just the right amount of crisp while maintaining a loyalty to lightness. The...
Save Place
1038 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
OK, we didn't exactly go far for dinner. We were staying in the Ace Hotel, just two doors down, but we were jet-lagged and hungry. We had seen many people hunched over enormous sandwiches through the window of this traditional-style deli at...
Save Place
113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Located in the Alder Carts area of Portland, Grilled Cheese Grill rocks a really good grilled cheese sandwich! It pulls deep from your childhood with clever names like Kindergartner and Preschooler that appeal to your sense of nostalgia. Then they...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever