Seattle
Collected by Virginia Ibarra
List View
Map View
Save Place
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Save Place
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
Save Place
1307 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
On a summer day in Seattle, get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head...
Save Place
It might sound like an unlikely combination, but go with it. Envision: a big yeasty roll, slightly sweet, browned just to perfection, soft and filled with Chinese barbeque pork -- that's hum bao. Get some at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place...
Save Place
1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Save Place
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
Save Place
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
Save Place
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Save Place
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
Save Place
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
Save Place
925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
If there's a single most iconic Seattle meal, it's probably fish and chips. We're rightly famous for our salmon, which is very tasty when given the batter-fried treatment, but halibut may be the most popular choice for locals (and well worth the...
Save Place
325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
Save Place
5427 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Let's be honest, while local chocolatier Autumn Martin serves up cookies and seasonal savory treats like grilled cheese and salads, the real treats at Hot Cakes are the melty centered chocolate cakes and the inventive boozy milkshakes. The Hot...
Save Place
429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
Save Place
1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind...
Save Place
664 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
There are plenty of great dim sum restaurants in Seattle's International District, aka Chinatown, but Duk Li is a personal favorite. While they don't wheel carts full of steamer baskets around the restaurant, the food is served up fresh, fast, and...
Save Place
1912 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
For many Seattle visitors, the original Starbucks is a Pike Place Market highlight. If you're a Starbucks devotee, take a quick peek inside to get a glimpse of history. The line will likely snake out the door and down the block, so if you don't...
Save Place
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Guarded by the Hammering Man sculpture outside, thissuperb museum collection romps from native tribal art to African masks to carvings from Oceania. Highlights include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and The Studio, a portrait of the ...
Save Place
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Yes, you read that right... "Keep clam" is the motto at Ivar's famous Seattle seafood restaurants. Ivar's has plenty of locations around town, from the casual fish-and-chip stands to the fancier waterfront Acres of Clams and Salmon House, but all...
Save Place
345 15th Ave E Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big...
Save Place
309 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches...
Save Place
370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Save Place
606 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98138, USA
The perfect way to spend a cold and rainy day in Seattle is drinking hot green tea and slurping up warm miso ramen at Samurai Noodle. Samurai has a great selection of ramen, but I highly recommend the miso ramen. Miso ramen is from Hokkaido, in...
Save Place
45 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver, BC V6B 1C7, Canada
This little hideaway in a back alley, with its communal tables and chalkboard menus, is where I go with friends when we want to share snacks. They match wines to "tasting trios" selected from their cheese and charcuterie cellar. It’s best to let...
Save Place
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
Save Place
1253 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Locals may get a twinge of nostalgia remembering Lunchbox Laboratory's original, tiny shack in Ballard, where vintage lunchboxes covered the walls, and they closed when they ran out of meat. Fortunately, their new South Lake Union location is much...
Save Place
722 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Located across the street from the Paramount Theatre, Dragonfish Asian Cafe is an ideal stop for happy hour and pre-theater drinks and snacks. The Asian-fusion menu features sushi alongside Korean and Vietnamese dishes. Happy hour goes from 3 to 6...
Save Place
1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
Save Place
1005 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
As its name implies, the Hideout isn’t the most centrally located place, and it can be a bit difficult to find the nondescript entrance (unromantically close to the Virginia Mason hospital). But step inside, and it’s a different world: dimly lit,...
Save Place
1221 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night...
Save Place
211 W Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98119, USA
Kerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. The park is noted for its excellent view over the city, featuring the famous Space Needle in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and...
Save Place
1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Amid the colorful, serene splendor of Seattle's Japanese Gardens, located at the entrance of Washington Park, the winding paths and dark, wet branches made me think of Ezra Pound's famous poem "In a Station of the Metro": The apparition of these...
Save Place
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA
The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an...
Save Place
2300 Arboretum Dr E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Located on the shores of Lake Washington, the 230-acre Washington Park Arboretum is a lesser-known Seattle gem. It features a large botanical garden, a Japanese garden, a fragrance garden, and a waterfront walking trail. There are bike trails,...
Save Place
1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever