Seattle

Collected by Jenna Caring
West Seattle, Seattle, WA

West Seattle, Seattle, WA, USA
When I was a child, the stories of Jonah and Pinocchio occasionally got blended together in my mind--the part about being swallowed by a whale. The wooden boy and Geppetto? The fleeing prophet? I would wonder what I would have done, floating...
Lake Union

Lake Union, Seattle, WA, USA
There are several neighborhoods with beautiful (and expensive) house boats in the Seattle area. If you take a boat tour while visiting Seattle you will get a peek to at some unique and highly designed spots on the water.
Lola

2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes...
Olympic Sculpture Park

2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
Seattle

Seattle, WA, USA
When I first moved to Seattle, the Arboretum was a welcome respite from the library. (I had moved there for grad school.) I wouldn't have guessed that it would become one of the places, a couple of years later, where I would get to know my...
Space Needle

400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
Chihuly Garden and Glass

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
Cupcake Royale - 108 Pine

106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
Puget Sound

1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Post Alley Gum Wall

1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Seattle Public Library-Central Library

Seattle, WA, USA
One of Seattle's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous...
Discovery Park

3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
Pike Place Market

85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
