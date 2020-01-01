Seattle
Collected by Subakti W
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
309 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches...
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Yes, you read that right... "Keep clam" is the motto at Ivar's famous Seattle seafood restaurants. Ivar's has plenty of locations around town, from the casual fish-and-chip stands to the fancier waterfront Acres of Clams and Salmon House, but all...
Washington, USA
For several summers, I just couldn't seem to get the timing right for wildflowers while hiking around Mt. Rainier: too early, too late, too cold, rain...Finally, one summer, although the skies were grey and getting lower on the glaciers, I arrived...
1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Get close to your coffee at the 15,000-square-foot Starbucks Roastery in Capitol Hill, not far from downtown Seattle. Here, Starbucks Reserve limited-edition coffees are created from the rarest and most unique beans. Watch coffee beans being...
1005 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Caffe Vita is an independently owned Seattle coffee company that's been roasting coffee locally since 1995. The Capitol Hill location isn't the original store (that's in Queen Anne), but it is one of the nicest — a large, two-story place with...
2504 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Seattleites have no lack of choices when it comes to independent coffee roasters — and their neighborhood cafes. Known as the “Home of the Velvet Foam,” Uptown Espresso is so enamored of their rich, velvety steamed milk that they’ve even named...
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Seattle has many fine spots for good oysters. Our go-to, every time, spot is Taylor Shellfish Farms' Melrose Market on Melrose in Seattle. A large "sink" with multiple bins of oysters, clams, and geoduck sits in the middle of the room. Cold clean...
508 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
At the Seattle Pinball Museum, everything may be behind glass, but nothing is hands-off! The owners have a rotating collection of pinball machines, usually about 30 at a time, ranging from old-timey wooden boxes to modern games with tons of bells...
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
