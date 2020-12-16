Seattle
Collected by Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
To blend in, wear shorts once the temperature hits 50 degrees, but keep a fleece vest on. It isn't ALWAYS cloudy, although there is a reason why coffee has become synonymous with this city... Seattle was my home for a decade; the Pacific NW never really leaves you...
Vashon, WA 98070, USA
Neckties as a way to dress up a cabin window--a bit of much-needed color on a grey day in the Pacific Northwest. Vashon Island is untethered to the mainland. Seattle and Tacoma are near, as the raven flies--but the lack of bridges keeps this...
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
1531 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Just a few blocks from Pike Place Market, the Roosevelt Hotel is a low-key 20-story brick building from the 1920's--one of the best places to stay in downtown Seattle. Ask for a room on the NW corner of one of the upper floors, and you'll get to...
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
1011 Western Ave # 500, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the skyscrapers of downtown Seattle, you look out over Puget Sound. Beyond this arm of the sea, the snowcapped Olympic Mountains beckon. Few cities are as easy to escape from as Seattle. Get to the downtown ferry terminal, and you'll be on...
Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
It's about a ten-mile round-trip, but a summer hike up to Goat Lake in the Central Cascades will reward you with a glacially-colored mirror of snow-clad crags and distant waterfalls. An easy day-hike from Seattle (if you get up early), it's also...
25 Eisenhower Ave, Port Townsend, WA 98368, USA
Chamber Music in a barn--no, really, it's not a joke! Classical musicians really do perform in this barn on the Olympic Peninsula, For almost thirty years now, summers in the countryside across Puget Sound from Seattle have been synonymous with...
It might sound like an unlikely combination, but go with it. Envision: a big yeasty roll, slightly sweet, browned just to perfection, soft and filled with Chinese barbeque pork -- that's hum bao. Get some at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place...
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
With a fresh 'berry bar' so you can top your pancakes and French toast as you wish, "Portage Bay Café" is an institution in Seattle's University District. A few blocks up from a drawbridge and houseboats, fuel up here before renting a bike or...
913 S Jackson St suite A, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
With one of the largest Cambodian communities outside of Southeast Asia, the Seattle area is an ideal place to be introduced to Khmer cuisine. Twenty five years ago, the family-run Phnom Penh Noodle House in the Chinatown/International District...
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
"Dzunuk'wa" is a totem figure from coastal British Columbia -- one of the Pacific NW Native (or "first nations") artifacts in front of Seattle's Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. The ubiquity of modern social networking colors our view...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
1307 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
On a summer day in Seattle, get out on the water. Rent a kayak from Agua Verde Paddle Club on Portage Bay; dodge the boat traffic, be a polite voyeur among the houseboats, dart under bridges...Afterwards, when you return the kayak, head...
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
After visiting the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, relax for a bit in the downstairs café. The walls are French, literally—paneling and paintings from an 18th-century château on permanent loan to the museum. The affordable European...
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98195, USA
When visiting Seattle, make sure to stop by the University of Washington—one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. Cherry trees, lakeshore, and views of glaciated Mt. Rainier surround a cluster of Neo-Gothic buildings. The...
Mt Si, Washington 98045, USA
About 45 minutes east of Seattle is the town of North Bend. Looming behind is the forested and craggy Mt. Si (4167 ft/1270 m); generations of hikers in the Puget Sound area have broken in their boots on this mountain. It's steep (an elevation gain...
6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Just 25 miles east of Seattle, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, is Snoqualmie Falls. Winter and spring are the best times to see the thundering 268-ft waterfall; summer brings sun (believe it or not), but less rain and snowmelt. Although...
Seattle, WA, USA
One of Seattle's landmark buildings, the downtown public library is a dramatically asymmetrical, 11 story glass-and-steel 'sculpture' that takes up an entire city block. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, the interior features a continuous...
1511 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This photo shows a local neighborhood "map" in the window of one of my favorite stores anywhere, Metsker Maps in downtown Seattle. "Without geography, we're nowhere," proclaims a bumper sticker from what's been a family-run institution for over...
Seattle, WA, USA
When I first moved to Seattle, the Arboretum was a welcome respite from the library. (I had moved there for grad school.) I wouldn't have guessed that it would become one of the places, a couple of years later, where I would get to know my...
Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA, USA
In Seattle, coffeeshops are for both ritual and rendezvous, a refuge from the dripping grey: caffeination, conversation, insulation, motivation, introspection, observation...
2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
86 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
...on a spring day in Pike Place Market in Seattle--the oldest continuously operating farmers' market in the U.S--the bounty of tulips and the echo of song...Wool and daydreams by Elliott Bay... (for the 'Markets' theme, March 22-28)
West Seattle, Seattle, WA, USA
When I was a child, the stories of Jonah and Pinocchio occasionally got blended together in my mind--the part about being swallowed by a whale. The wooden boy and Geppetto? The fleeing prophet? I would wonder what I would have done, floating...
Seattle, WA 98195, USA
After the eternally cloudy Seattle winter comes...the often equally overcast spring. But all is not gray—cherry trees bloom... The main quad of the University of Washington transforms into a miracle of floating color, petals trembling in the...
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Guarded by the Hammering Man sculpture outside, thissuperb museum collection romps from native tribal art to African masks to carvings from Oceania. Highlights include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and The Studio, a portrait of the ...
Elliott Bay, Seattle, WA, USA
On a September morning, just as the ferry was pulling away from the Seattle waterfront, the fog lifted: morning light spilling onto Elliott Bay--one of the last warm days of summer in the Pacific Northwest...
